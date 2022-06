Faced with escalating student mental health needs, one California school district is trying an unusual new approach – one that does not include counselors. Saugus Union School District in northern Los Angeles County, which in recent years has endured a nearby school shooting, wildfires and increasing political polarization, is eliminating all four of its counselor positions and replacing them with social workers. In the fall, the district will have nine social workers and no counselors.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO