Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

It is with great sadness that the family of Trudy LaRae Hoff announce her sudden passing on the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the age of 73. Trudy will be lovingly remembered by her brothers David and Forrest (Frosty) Hoff as well as numerous other family members and dear friends. She was a wonderful Sister, Aunt and Friend. She is the daughter of Fred and Veda Hoff. Trudy had a successful career as an auditor for GMAC. In her free time she enjoyed using her artistic talents creating many different beautiful things. However, collecting fairies and dolls held a special place in her heart. She lived a full life and enjoyed an early retirement living at the lake in St Charles Idaho, having fun in the sun, going to the beach and hanging with her family and friends.

