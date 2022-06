The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that it believes North Korea's Covid-19 situation is getting worse, despite claims of progress by the country. North Korean state media has claimed that the worst is over, after daily numbers of people with fever reached 390,000 around two weeks ago, according to The Guardian. Conversely, the WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said during a video briefing on Wednesday:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO