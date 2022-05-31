ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data and Knowledge Is Power

Cover picture for the articleBill Speirs, finance business partner at Enable, speaks during Supply and Demand Chain Executive and...

Lineage Logistics and Bay Grove acquire visibility platform Turvo

Cold storage real estate investment trust Lineage Logistics, which is backed by private equity firm Bay Grove, announced Wednesday the acquisition of supply chain software provider Turvo. The deal will allow Turvo to accelerate its tech offering and to expand into new markets. The transaction is an extension of a...
Traceability: The Foundation of Optimized Supply Chains Today and for the Future

**Content brought to you in partnership with Markem-Imaje**. It is an accepted fact that supply chain management is more complex than ever before. Manufactures across all sectors are experiencing the dual pressures of a volatile business environment and consumers’ increased expectations. The resulting stress on supply chains is unprecedented.
INDUSTRY
Fulfillment Transparency Scale Can Be a Challenge

Reyaz Mohamed, VP of of solutions advisory at Blue Yonder, goes into why fulfillment data is so important but it can be difficult to scale this transparency through a website, an ad or marketplace during last SCN Summit from Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. SCN Summit: State...
INDUSTRY
Four Complex Supply Chain Challenges To Just-In-Time Delivery

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Just-in-time delivery works well when an integrated global economy is functioning smoothly with few barriers to trade. Both companies and governments are making strong moves to diversify supply chains but...
INDUSTRY
#Food Logistics#Scn Summit
Biden-Harris Executive Order to Strengthen Food Supply Chains

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced more support, resources and new rules to strengthen the U.S. food supply chain, promote fair and competitive agricultural markets, prevent abuse of farmers by poultry processors and make prices fairer for farmers and American consumers. These actions build on President Biden’s Executive Order to promote competition in the American economy and fulfill key pillars of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Action Plan.
AGRICULTURE
Smart Energy Management: A Recipe to Improve Energy Efficiency and Sustainability in the Food & Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry is an energy hog, especially when consistent refrigeration and heating processes are involved. Refrigeration is an energy-intensive process that accounts for 15% of worldwide electricity production. To reduce energy waste and maximize production performance, leading companies are flocking to new technologies to capture key energy and production data. Data – when monitored and managed properly – provides visibility into how you’re consuming energy and what the impact to your operation is.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seaports to Deploy 150,000-Plus AGVs by 2027

Seaports globally have increased their automation solutions or kickstarted automation initiatives to mitigate port congestion, according to ABI Research. In fact, equipment like gantries, automated port gates, stacking cranes and horizontal transport solutions, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are experiencing worldwide deployments in seaports at a CAGR rate of over 26% from 2022-2027, exceeding 150,000 global deployments by 2027.
INDUSTRY
Economy
Industry
Grocers Must Offer Personalized eCommerce Experience, Data Reveals

In order to meet the evolving eCommerce expectations of today’s savvy consumers, grocers must harness the power of data analytics to offer online experiences tailored to shoppers’ individual needs and preferences. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study, The Tailored Shopping Experience: Meeting Consumers’ Online Expectations, created in collaboration with...
RETAIL
Amazon Business Merchants Can Access Planergy’s Spend Management Platform

Accounts payable spend-control firm Planergy and Amazon Business have teamed up around orders placed through Amazon Business’ online store, the companies announced. “Seamless integration between Planergy and Amazon Business enables a centralized purchasing experience and accounts payable processing, with real-time order availability through Amazon Business’ online store, and supports a compliant spend management experience as orders are approved prior to being fulfilled,” the announcement stated.
SOFTWARE
UPS acquires last-mile tech provider Delivery Solutions

UPS’ dive into the last mile is getting deeper, with the delivery giant announcing it has acquired Delivery Solutions, a software-as-a-service delivery orchestration platform. “Delivery Solutions’ leading technology helps merchants offer their customers more flexibility and an engaging online purchasing experience as they increasingly look for an experience-driven omnichannel...
BUSINESS
Autonomous environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation enabled by deep learning-based real-time distribution planning

Navigating a large swarm of micro-/nanorobots is critical for potential targeted delivery/therapy applications owing to the limited volume/function of a single microrobot, and microrobot swarms with distribution reconfigurability can adapt to environments during navigation. However, current microrobot swarms lack the intelligent behaviour to autonomously adjust their distribution and motion according to environmental change. Such autonomous navigation is challenging, and requires real-time appropriate decision-making capability of the swarm for unknown and unstructured environments. Here, to tackle this issue, we propose a framework that defines different autonomy levels for environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation and designs corresponding system components for each level. To realize high autonomy levels, real-time autonomous distribution planning is a key capability for the swarm, regarding which we show that deep learning is an enabling approach that allows the microrobot swarm to learn optimal distributions in extensive unstructured environmental morphologies. For real-world demonstration, we study the reconfigurable magnetic nanoparticle swarm and experimentally demonstrate autonomous swarm navigation for targeted delivery and cargo transport in environments with channels or obstacles. This work could introduce computational intelligence to micro-/nanorobot swarms, enabling them to autonomously make appropriate decisions during navigation in unstructured environments.
SCIENCE
Blockstore Group Wins an International Award for Their Automated Grocery Retailing Solution

Blockstore Group – innovative start-up from Finland - has won the ′ Best use of RFID/IoT to Enhance a product or service’ Award in RFID Journal Awards in Las Vegas, United States. The RFID Journal Awards recognize companies that have distinguished themselves by their successful use of radio frequency identification (RFID) or Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, or the introduction of a valuable new RFID/IoT product or service. Blockstore won the award for providing unmanned & automated grocery retailing solution for grocery retailers.
RETAIL
Making the Most Out of AI for Fresh Food Planning

Now in its third year, the pandemic has created sharp shifts in shopper demand. At its start, even historically technology-resistant consumer sectors shifted online. Then, just as supply chains were beginning to adapt to regular households purchasing commercial-sized loads of consumer goods, new problems are arising in the economy and supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
ZeroKey Unveils Hyper-Accurate 3D Location Technology, Quantum RTLS™, at Hannover Messe 2022

ZeroKey today unveiled their second-generation technology, Quantum RTLS™, the world’s most accurate large-scale 3D real-time location system (RTLS). The technology enables unprecedented operational visibility of manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and human-centric workflows to drive real-time optimization and integration of processes across entire organizations. Quantum RTLS ™ provides hyper-accurate digitization of the location of assets for closed-loop control of highly dynamic workflows, real-time monitoring of human-centric processes, process analytics, and high-fidelity digital twinning.
TECHNOLOGY
South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

Meanwhile, the startup is also looking to expand its international calling operations across Africa after closing a $4 million seed funding round, led by HAVAÍC. The 4Di Capital and a number of angel investors that include Gaston Aussems (ex-Mollie), Robert Kraal (ex-Adyen), Gabriel de Montessuss (President WorldPay International) and Marnix van der Ploeg (ex-Booking.com and EQT), also participated in the round.
ECONOMY
Advanced Communication Platforms Crucial to Customer Experience Featured

According to McKinsey & Company, Asia’s consumers are expected to be at the forefront of the next decade’s global consumption growth, offering a USD10 trillion opportunity. Tapping into this growth will require an understanding of the region’s rapidly changing consumer behaviours, which have shifted dramatically since the start of the pandemic.
TECHNOLOGY
ITC Infotech and PTC Create One of the Industry's Largest Organisations of Windchill Services Expertise with Expanded Alliance

Companies Combine PLM Experts Under DxP Services, a New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BANGALORE, India and BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the closing of the transaction contemplated between the parties under the Strategic Partner Agreement announced in April. The transaction is designed to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS).
SOFTWARE
Orange Business Services Unveils Service Manage-Watch to Supervise Performance of Enterprise IT Services

Orange Business Services is forging ahead in IT performance monitoring with the launch of Service Manage-Watch, a global supervision solution for network services and applications for both Orange-provided and third-party services. It is designed to ensure that connectivity and security at the edge, applications, equipment, and user experience are all performing at optimal levels to meet customers’ business needs.
SOFTWARE

