It’s the end of the line for Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. Tuesday is officially his last day at the helm of the agency. Peter Rogoff led Sound Transit through its golden age of expansion, but his six and a half years at the top were also fraught with controversy — and even tragedy. When Rogoff took over, light rail only extended from downtown Seattle to the airport. The Sound Transit Board was hustling to finish ST-2 and create a new $54-billion expansion plan in ST-3. Rogoff was charged with finalizing that plan and selling it to voters in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties. It passed with 54% of the vote, though Pierce County actually voted it down.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO