Year-Round Program Returns for the Summer with Expanded Offerings. Newest Excursions Include Painting, Cruising, and Accessible Adaptive Adventures. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new season of free "On the Canals" excursions along the New York State Canal system. Now in its third year, this free recreational program, sponsored by the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation, offers unique opportunities to experience the waterways of the Canal system and the adjoining Empire State Trail. This summer's "On the Canals" excursions include kayaking, cycling, cruising, painting, birding, and accessible activities such as adaptive paddling and biking.

