Dear Friends, Neighbors and Partners in Education:. We reach out to you today to virtually join hands with our community. Our hearts are heavy and torn and aching for parents and families in Texas and for our nation as a whole. And we know that you are hurting as well. The horrific gun violence this week and recent weeks has touched us all. But, as we did during a global pandemic and past challenges, we will hope to join as a community to stand in solidarity, heal and move toward a safer future.

23 HOURS AGO