Click here to read the full article. With the purchase of this $170 million Miami Beach compound, you can have one of the priciest residential properties in all of South Florida—and do some good. The collection of estates at 16, 18, 22 and 24 La Gorce Circle, located on the prestigious guard-gated La Gorce Island, were once owned by the late M. Lee Pearce, a doctor, philanthropist, investor and entrepreneur who died in 2017. Dr. Pearce, who owned hospitals, medical facilities and banks, paid roughly $3.1 million in the 1980s for all four properties. The trust of Dr. Pearce currently owns...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO