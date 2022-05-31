Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events in the Hudson Valley
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across the Hudson Valley where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change.
Here are some tips before you head out:
- Check event websites before heading out. Some venues may cancel movie dates due to inclement weather.
- Arrive early, parking is sometimes limited and spots may fill up fast so be sure to get there early.
- If events require tickets, make sure to get yours ahead of time, as they may sell out.
- Check event websites on what you can and cannot bring.
UPCOMING MOVIES
Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD
June 24
Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo
1974 Commerce Street
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD
July 22
Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo
1974 Commerce Street
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD
Aug. 16
Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo
1974 Commerce Street
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
ONGOING SHOWINGS
Fair Oaks Drive-In Theatre
365 Bloomingburg Road
Middletown, NY 10940
Four Brothers Drive-In
4957 Route 22
Amenia, New York 12501
Hyde Park Drive-in Theatre
4114 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Overlook Drive-in Theatre
126 Degarmo Road
Poughkeepsie, NY 12063
Warwick Drive-In Theatre
5 Warwick Turnpike
Warwick, NY 10990
Did we miss your favorite showing or location? Click here and let us know!
