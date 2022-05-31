Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events in the Hudson Valley

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across the Hudson Valley where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change.

Here are some tips before you head out:

Check event websites before heading out. Some venues may cancel movie dates due to inclement weather.

Arrive early, parking is sometimes limited and spots may fill up fast so be sure to get there early.

If events require tickets, make sure to get yours ahead of time, as they may sell out.

Check event websites on what you can and cannot bring.

UPCOMING MOVIES

Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD

June 24

Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo

1974 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD

July 22

Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo

1974 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD

Aug. 16

Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo

1974 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

ONGOING SHOWINGS

Fair Oaks Drive-In Theatre

365 Bloomingburg Road

Middletown, NY 10940

Four Brothers Drive-In

4957 Route 22

Amenia, New York 12501

Hyde Park Drive-in Theatre

4114 Albany Post Road

Hyde Park, NY 12538

Overlook Drive-in Theatre

126 Degarmo Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12063

Warwick Drive-In Theatre

5 Warwick Turnpike

Warwick, NY 10990

Did we miss your favorite showing or location? Click here and let us know!