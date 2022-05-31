ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across the Hudson Valley where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change.

Here are some tips before you head out:

  • Check event websites before heading out. Some venues may cancel movie dates due to inclement weather.
  • Arrive early, parking is sometimes limited and spots may fill up fast so be sure to get there early.
  • If events require tickets, make sure to get yours ahead of time, as they may sell out.
  • Check event websites on what you can and cannot bring.

UPCOMING MOVIES

Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD

June 24

Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo

1974 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD

July 22

Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo

1974 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Yorktown Outdoor Movie Night: TBD

Aug. 16

Jack DeVito Veterans' Memorial Gazebo

1974 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

ONGOING SHOWINGS

Fair Oaks Drive-In Theatre

365 Bloomingburg Road

Middletown, NY 10940

Four Brothers Drive-In

4957 Route 22

Amenia, New York 12501

Hyde Park Drive-in Theatre

4114 Albany Post Road

Hyde Park, NY 12538

Overlook Drive-in Theatre

126 Degarmo Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12063

Warwick Drive-In Theatre

5 Warwick Turnpike

Warwick, NY 10990

Did we miss your favorite showing or location? Click here and let us know!

