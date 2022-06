MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been accused of shooting at someone at a Desiard Street gas station on Tuesday. According to an arrest report, Vintrone A. Jackson, 29, was at Delta Mini-Mart when he pulled out a 9mm handgun in the parking lot and shot at the victim at least one time. The incident happened during business hours while other customers were there.

