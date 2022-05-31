J Vineyards & Winery Unveils Three-Part Chefs’ Series “Shifting the Lens” to Spotlight Unique Voices in the Culinary & Winemaking World
J Vineyards partners with renowned chefs Jenny Dorsey, Preeti Mistry, and Shenarri Freeman who are changing the dialogue around gastronomy and wine. HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 31, 2022 – J Vineyards & Winery today unveiled “Shifting the Lens,” a three-part culinary residency in collaboration with Chefs Jenny Dorsey, Preeti Mistry, and Shenarri...wineindustryadvisor.com
