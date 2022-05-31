J Vineyards & Winery Unveils Three-Part Chefs’ Series “Shifting the Lens” to Spotlight Unique Voices in the Culinary & Winemaking World

New Advertising Campaign Differentiates the Wine Region. The Lake County Winegrape Commission is “raising a little dust” with the introduction of a new advertising campaign, taking a slightly different approach from the expected wine industry messages. Slated to appear in the June/July California edition of Wine Enthusiast Magazine, a full-page ad taps directly into the “disruptive” volcanic nature and overall rugged personality of the region.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO