Healdsburg, CA

J Vineyards & Winery Unveils Three-Part Chefs’ Series “Shifting the Lens” to Spotlight Unique Voices in the Culinary & Winemaking World

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ Vineyards partners with renowned chefs Jenny Dorsey, Preeti Mistry, and Shenarri Freeman who are changing the dialogue around gastronomy and wine. HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 31, 2022 – J Vineyards & Winery today unveiled “Shifting the Lens,” a three-part culinary residency in collaboration with Chefs Jenny Dorsey, Preeti Mistry, and Shenarri...

