TYLER – Hogg Middle School is going to be closed before the 2022-2023 school year. The school is being closed because the 2022 bond was passed. Therefore, Tyler ISD is going to have a four quadrant middle school concept, according to our news partner KETK. Tyler ISD said they want to preserve the 92-year-old building. Officials will still use the facility for administrative offices and for the community and extracurricular activities. “We’re appreciative of voters giving us the opportunity to move forward with a more efficient middle school concept for our students, teachers, and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Making the move this summer will help the district accomplish budgetary goals of lowering its tax rates while still providing raises for teachers and staff. It will also allow us to prepare the Hogg facility for administrative and other uses. Most importantly, it will not prolong a disruption in school assignments for incoming 6th graders and current 7th graders once we can get into a new Hubbard facility.”

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO