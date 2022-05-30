Faribault celebrates 153rd Memorial Day

Faribault started celebrating Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, two years before the state did.

The community’s first observance was in 1868, according to Gordy Kosfeld, speaker at the second of the city’s 2022 ceremonies. Faribault was not yet even a city when a Grand Army of the Republic Post commander led the first march to Good Shepherd Cemetery, Kosfeld told the crowd gathered at Central Park Monday morning.

These days the Rice County Central Veterans Association leads the Memorial Day observances.

The morning starts with a ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial with prayers, the raising of flags to half staff, playing of taps and other traditions.

Then there is an annual parade from Buckham Memorial Library down Central Avenue and Sixth Street to Central Park. Veterans and community groups marched, or rode on horses, in convertibles, on fire trucks, or other creative modes of transportation.

The second ceremony at the park included speeches from Kosfeld, who is KDHL news and sports director, and from three honored veterans.

Mark Quinlan, a Navy and Air Force Reserves veteran, was selected as parade grand marshal. He was supposed to have been honored on Veterans Day 2019. But instead he spent that day in the hospital recovering from a stroke.

“I am enjoying this day a whole lot more,” he joked Monday.

He told the crowd Memorial Day is not a celebration of the first day of summer, a day to get a good deal at a sale or even the proper day to remember veterans who survived their service. Memorial Day is “a day set aside to honor the men and women who gave the supreme sacrifice while serving in the armed forces for this great country,” he said. “They believed in the cause bigger than themselves.”

He talked about the World War II servicemen who were part of the D-Day invasion that launched the Battle of Normandy.

“The water turned red that day from blood,” he said. “But they still help coming and trying. Such bravery for 20 and 21 year olds. May God have a special place for them in heaven.”

Gene Trahan was selected the honorary grand marshal. He served in the Army from 1956-58 repairing runways in Japan and Korea.

“I was very proud and happy to serve our country and believe in the freedom we have today,” he said.

Trahan recalled climbing to the top of Mount Suribachi to see the U.S. flag raised by Marines during the WWII Battle of Iwo Jima.

“It really was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had,” he said. “It brings tears to your eyes to think about those men and their families.”

Chuck Swanson, who was named the honored combat veteran, kept his remarks to a brief thank you. He served in the Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Air Medal.

Kosfeld lauded Faribault’s Hometown Heroes program, in which banners are placed every six months along Highway 60 recognizing individual veterans and first-responders.

“We are not just paying lip service in Faribault,” Kosfeld said. “When we say that our hometown heroes are not forgotten, they are not forgotten.”