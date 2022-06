Like many automakers, Mercedes-Benz is currently undergoing a metamorphosis. With increasingly stringent emissions and fuel economy rules set to go into effect over the coming years, brands throughout the industry are directing incredible amounts of money and engineering muscle at powertrain electrification and EV platform development. Mercedes’ goals are more ambitious than most, though, with the company targeting a fully electric lineup not only for Mercedes-Benz, but also its high-performance AMG subdivision, as well as its ultra-luxury Maybach brand by 2030—although that plan comes with a “where market conditions will allow” caveat.

CARS ・ 47 MINUTES AGO