Xiaomi launches ridiculously cheap range of 4K TVs with Fire TV built-in

Xiaomi has unveiled a range of TVs that run Amazon's Fire TV platform. This comes a couple of weeks after Hisense joined the many manufacturers making Fire TVs , and nine months after Amazon launched its own range of Fire TVs .

The Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV comes in three sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. The 43-inch set costs £399, but thanks to an early bird discount (until 6th June) it can be had for just £339. The bigger models aren't much pricier. The 50-inch model is just £379 with the same discount (usual price: £449) and the 55-inch £424 (usually £499).

They're all 4K models, naturally, and pack in four HDMI 2.1 inputs, VLLM support and can also handle DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio.

Because they have Fire TV built-in, the F2 Series comes with all the major apps, like Amazon Prime Video , Netflix and Disney+ installed. Amazon's Alexa voice assistant comes as standard, too, so you can just speak into the remote control to change channels, launch apps, search and control smart home devices. Apple AirPlay comes as part of the package too. If you're in the market for a cheap TV, this new Xiaomi range might be a good place to start.

