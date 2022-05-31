ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning issued to thousands of Australian drivers after major insurance error that could cost you a huge fine

By Peter Vincent
 4 days ago

Furious Australian drivers have lashed out at a major insurer after a system failure left them facing massive fines for driving or parking an unregistered car.

Motorists flooded the Allianz social media channels to complain they were unable to register their vehicles despite purchasing compulsory third party insurance from the European giant.

In New South Wales and Queensland, a car cannot be registered without CTP 'Greenslip' cover, and drivers face huge fines or even having their car impounded for driving unregistered.

CTP insurance provides cover for compensation costs to people injured or killed in an accident involving your vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKR09_0fvveW1O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Uym_0fvveW1O00
Allianz customers didn't hold back on social media

This can include you (the driver of the vehicle), other drivers (including cyclists and motorcyclists), passengers and pedestrians.

In NSW, driving or even parking an unregistered light vehicle attracts a $704 fine, while in Queensland it is up to $390.

A Sydney driver told Daily Mail Australia he had paid $472 for his Greenslip last Friday but could not register his car since.

'I am at risk of a fine for driving an unregistered vehicle,' he said.

'It could mean I cannot do my job. The most frustrating thing about it was being put on hold for an hour on four successive occasions when I tried to get help about it.

'It's not good enough.

'The police don't care about excuses like this, they get told stories all the time. They'd just issue a fine and let people go to court to dispute it.

'I've been trying to call [Allianz] since May 27,' one man said on Allianz's Facebook page. 'I tried eight times so far.'

'Allianz, you've taken out money for Greenslip but not transmitting through to RMS. My children need to go to school,' one mum wrote on the insurer's Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iasYf_0fvveW1O00
Allianz told Daily Mail Australia in a statement it is 'aware that some customers have recently been impacted by a system error, which has resulted in some NSW CTP customers not receiving a Green Slip'.

'No-one answering phones. Worst service I've ever had.'

'Sitting here waiting on hold to find out why my paid CTP hasn’t been sent to RMS? I can’t register my car without it! Seriously! This is ridiculous,' said another woman.

'On hold for over 2.5hrs because their CTP Greenslip system isn't working,' said a man from the Newcastle area. Yet when you select "buy a policy", you get straight through. Funny that.'

The problems began last last Thursday and lasted at least four days.

The issue was still occurring on Tuesday morning, although Allianz claimed in a statement to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday afternoon the issue was resolved.

An estimated three million Australians buy their insurance from the German multinational.

'This was a result of an IT issue preventing payment data from being transmitted to NSW Roads and Maritime Service.'

Allianz claimed customers should not face penalties over the mistake.

'If you renew your vehicle’s registration within 14-days of its due date, your vehicle will be held to have been registered and insured throughout that 14-day period. Based on this, customers who have purchased Allianz CTP insurance within 14-days of their due date and not received a Green Slip, can be reassured they have been covered during this time.

'For those customers who have chosen to purchase cover through other providers as a result of this error, we will be issuing refunds, which they should receive within 15 business days.

Allianz#Insurance Policy#Australians#Ctp#Nsw
