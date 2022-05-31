ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting starts today in Chicago at the Loop Super Site

By CBSChicago Team
 3 days ago

Early voting starts today 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's election time in Illinois and early voting starts in Chicago.

The Loop Supersite at Clark and Lake has been open since 9:00 Tuesday morning and will stay open until 6:00 p.m. weekdays. Saturday hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At the site, you can cast your ballot for the Illinois primary election, which takes place on June 28. Anyone in the city can vote at the Loop Super Site before voting in the wards starts in mid-June.

The Loop Super Site opening was delayed because of last-minute changes to the ballot, which required more testing of the voting machines.

Same-day voter registration is allowed, if you have two forms of ID, and for people voting by mail, your ballots will start going out on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on early voting at the Super Site and locations for ward polling.

CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Big changes are coming to Lake Michigan. Under a state law just signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, starting in one year, life rings must be installed along the Lakefront.The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act requires all private and government-owned piers and drop-off points to be equipped with rescue gear such as easily accessible flotation devices or life rings.It's something water safety advocates have been fighting for for years.Last September, the Chicago Park District reluctantly began installing life rings at beaches with lifeguards and at Pratt Pier ahead of the 2022 beach season."I did notice recently, just in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Events planned for Wear Orange Weekend campaign against gun violence in Chicago and beyond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An orange flag few above the Wrigley Field marquee on Friday as part of Wear Orange Weekend – a campaign against gun violence. The Wear Orange movement was created in honor of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground. Hadiya and some classmates had gone to Vivian Gordon Harsh Park on the 4500 block of South Oakenwald Avenue on Jan. 29, 2013, and were taking cover from a rainstorm, when prosecutors said Ward opened fire. Prosecutors said Ward thought he was shooting at rival gang members. Instead, he killed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Something Good in Englewood recognizes parents with awards for their dedication

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the people doing good in their neighborhood, their deeds are not always recognized. But the Englewood community dedicates a whole weekend to doing just that, and more. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the goal is to make change for generations to come. Parent Antonio Clark will tell you he has never gotten awards quite like the ones he got on Friday. One of them was the "most cheerful award." "The award that means the most to me? The early morning arrival," Clark said. On Friday, Clark's kids' school - Little Angels Learning Center at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Premium gas found going for $7.29 in Chicago; many have been forced to change habits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We found premium gas in Chicago going for $7.29 a gallon on Thursday. That is a figure higher than the hourly minimum wage in a dozen states – including Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, this all highlights the struggles that families are encountering with inflation. Experts say it could lead to demand destruction when drivers change their habits to save money. That $7.29 per gallon figure for premium was found in the West Loop. It was $7.01 in Pilsen on Thursday, and $7.10 in Little Italy. In Skokie, it was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

"It's awesome to see these kids compete": Gymnasts in Wheeling prepare for Special Olympics Games in Orlando, Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around 100 Illinois athletes are preparing to head to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games. Similar to the Olympics, the competition happens every four years.Our Jackie Kostek caught up with three Northwest Suburban gymnasts in Wheeling.Inside the American Academy of Gymnastics, Kyle Tuckey, Chris Kenter, and Mareena Mattison are putting the final touches on routines they'll soon perform on the national stage. "It's really nerve-racking but it's exciting at the same time," Mattison said. "I, in fact, put new moves in all my routines," Tuckey said.New moves for a new level of competition....
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Chicago

Metra to sell unlimited travel pass later this month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With gas prices at record highs, Metra is making a big push to bring riders back to the rails.On Wednesday, the agency announced it will sell $100 flat-rate monthly passes.The "Super-Saver" pass is valid for unlimited travel on all its line throughout the Chicago area.The three-month pilot program begins in July.Passes go on sale starting June 20.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ald. Roderick Sawyer, son of former mayor, to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) became the latest candidate to announce plans to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election on Thursday.Sawyer confirmed in a phone call with CBS 2 that he plans to run for mayor, but did not immediately provide any further information on his campaign plans.Sawyer, who has represented the 6th Ward on the South Side since 2011, is the son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer, who was elected by the City Council in 1987 following the death of Mayor Harold Washington.The younger Sawyer represents the same 6th Ward his father did for 16...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear tonight, light rain possible Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid-50s in Chicago, but upper 40s in the western suburbs. Clouds will increase by Saturday morning.A few areas of sprinkles or light rain will be possible on Saturday. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.Scattered showers for Saturday night and Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.  Scattered showers and storms for Monday with highs in the low 70s. We'll get a break from the rain on Tuesday before chances for showers return on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days may reach as much as one inch.Highs next week remain below average in the 70s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low 56°SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of sprinkles or light rain. High 72°, but only in the 60s along the lake.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms. High 77°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, clear skies in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry air mass in place, skies will be clear tonight and tomorrow. In the afternoon, it may be breezy at times with the dry, northwest flow. Few shower chances arrive Sunday afternoon. Overall, looking quite uneventful with temperatures running below average through mid-June.TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 57.FRIDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 78.SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 75.SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 76.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jewel-Osco asking employees to start wearing masks on the job again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With most of the Chicago area still at the CDC's high risk level for COVID-19, all Jewel-Osco employees are now being asked to mask up again while on the job.A mask mandate had been lifted by the grocery store chain a while back, but employees now are strongly encouraged to cover their mouths and noses at work."Due to current high Covid transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requesting that associates wear a mask," a Jewel-Osco spokesperson said in an email.Jewel-Osco operates 138 stores in Illinois, the vast majority of them in the Chicago area, including 37 in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot when gunman opens fire during funeral at Racine, Wisconsin cemetery

RACINE, Wis. (CBS/AP) -- Two people were wounded and chaos erupted Thursday when a barrage of gunfire rang out at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin. One of the victims was treated and released, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. The other victim was flown to a Milwaukee hospital and their condition is not known. No one was in custody late Thursday.The shooting happened during the funeral for Da'Shontay King, a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by Racine Police on May 20. A Racine police officer fatally shot King, 37, during a traffic stop about...
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Mexican folklore 'Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World' arrive at Wheaton's Cantigny Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't need to be asleep to experience dreams, at least for the next few months.An outdoor sculpture exhibit called  "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World" just opened at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.The exhibit features 48 sculptures inspired by Mexican folklore. The sculptures stand up to 14 feet tall and were created by six artists from Mexico City. The exhibit runs through October 30th.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

For the first time, St. Charles is flying the Pride Flag at city hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in west suburban St. Charles raised a rainbow flag outside city hall on Wednesday to celebrate the start of Pride Month, the first time the city has ever done so.It was a historic moment as the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag was hoisted in the air outside St. Charles' city hall, a sign for many in the community that it's okay to be their true selves."I've lived here all my life, and this is the first time we've raised the Pride Flag. We're very proud of it," said Mike Linder, vice president and treasurer of Out in Fox...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
