Early voting starts today in Chicago at the Loop Super Site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's election time in Illinois and early voting starts in Chicago.

The Loop Supersite at Clark and Lake has been open since 9:00 Tuesday morning and will stay open until 6:00 p.m. weekdays. Saturday hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At the site, you can cast your ballot for the Illinois primary election, which takes place on June 28. Anyone in the city can vote at the Loop Super Site before voting in the wards starts in mid-June.

The Loop Super Site opening was delayed because of last-minute changes to the ballot, which required more testing of the voting machines.

Same-day voter registration is allowed, if you have two forms of ID, and for people voting by mail, your ballots will start going out on Tuesday.

