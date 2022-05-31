Lollapalooza Arts Fund expanding CPS programs with $2.2 million donation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Lollapalooza Arts Fund is working to expand programs in Chicago Public Schools.

On Tuesday, organizers will award 50 grants to fund CPS art education classes.

The organization is committed to donate $2.2 million to 200 hundred schools over the next five years for more than 100,000 Chicago students.

The Chicago Public Schools receiving funding so far include:

Chicago Collegiate Charter School

Community Christian Alternative Academy

Helge A Haugan Elementary School

Richard J Daley Academy

Charles Kozminski Elementary Community Academy

Youth Connection Charter School - Latino Youth High School

Edward Coles Language Academy

Edgar Allan Poe Elementary Classical School

Dunne STEM Academy

Wendell E Green Elementary School

KIPP Bloom - Englewood

Gerald Delgado Kanoon Elementary Magnet School

Henry H Nash Elementary School

KIPP Ascend Primary

Marcus Moziah Garvey Elementary School

Marvin Camras Engineering School

Cyrus McCormick Elementary School

Oliver S Westcott Elementary School

KIPP Academy Chicago

Gary Comer College Prep Middle School

John Greenleaf Whittier Elementary School

Helen M Hefferan Elementary School

Youth Connection Charter Schools - Austin Career Education Center High School

Mary E McDowell Elementary

Tilden Career Community Academy

Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary

Southside Occupational Academy

Reavis Elementary

Josiah L. Pickard Elementary

Noble - Johnson College Prep

Stephen K Hayt Elementary School

Walter L Newberry Math & Science Academy

Charles G Hammond Elementary School

Henry Clay Elementary School

William K. New Sullivan Fine Arts Academy

Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School

Jane A Neil Elementary School

Jean Baptiste Beaubien Elementary School

Ludwig Van Beethoven Elementary School

Chicago International Charter School West Belden

Robert J. Richardson Middle School

Hyde Park Academy High School

Willa Cather Elementary School

Johnnie Colemon Elementary Academy

William B Ogden Elementary School

Mount Greenwood Elementary

Richard Edwards Elementary School

Mariano Azuela Elementary School

Washington Irving Elementary School

James G Blaine Elementary School