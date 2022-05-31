ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza Arts Fund expanding CPS programs with $2.2 million donation

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRDTK_0fvveQj200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goLQ4_0fvveQj200
Lollapalooza Arts Fund expanding CPS programs with $2.2 million donation 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Lollapalooza Arts Fund is working to expand programs in Chicago Public Schools.

On Tuesday, organizers will award 50 grants to fund CPS art education classes.

The organization is committed to donate $2.2 million to 200 hundred schools over the next five years for more than 100,000 Chicago students.

The Chicago Public Schools receiving funding so far include:

Chicago Collegiate Charter School

Community Christian Alternative Academy

Helge A Haugan Elementary School

Richard J Daley Academy

Charles Kozminski Elementary Community Academy

Youth Connection Charter School - Latino Youth High School

Edward Coles Language Academy

Edgar Allan Poe Elementary Classical School

Dunne STEM Academy

Wendell E Green Elementary School

KIPP Bloom - Englewood

Gerald Delgado Kanoon Elementary Magnet School

Henry H Nash Elementary School

KIPP Ascend Primary

Marcus Moziah Garvey Elementary School

Marvin Camras Engineering School

Cyrus McCormick Elementary School

Oliver S Westcott Elementary School

KIPP Academy Chicago

Gary Comer College Prep Middle School

John Greenleaf Whittier Elementary School

Helen M Hefferan Elementary School

Youth Connection Charter Schools - Austin Career Education Center High School

Mary E McDowell Elementary

Tilden Career Community Academy

Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary

Southside Occupational Academy

Reavis Elementary

Josiah L. Pickard Elementary

Noble - Johnson College Prep

Stephen K Hayt Elementary School

Walter L Newberry Math & Science Academy

Charles G Hammond Elementary School

Henry Clay Elementary School

William K. New Sullivan Fine Arts Academy

Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School

Jane A Neil Elementary School

Jean Baptiste Beaubien Elementary School

Ludwig Van Beethoven Elementary School

Chicago International Charter School West Belden

Robert J. Richardson Middle School

Hyde Park Academy High School

Willa Cather Elementary School

Johnnie Colemon Elementary Academy

William B Ogden Elementary School

Mount Greenwood Elementary

Richard Edwards Elementary School

Mariano Azuela Elementary School

Washington Irving Elementary School

James G Blaine Elementary School

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Loyola University announces $100 million donation to fund scholarships for students of color

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Loyola University has received a record $100 million donation to fund scholarships for students of color and other underrepresented students.The donation from philanthropists John and Kathy Schreiber is the largest individual gift in the University's history. The gift aims to support "services for aspiring Black, Latino, first generation, and other ethnically and racially diverse students who are historically underrepresented in higher education."The university said the $100 million donation will fully cover tuition, room, board and support services to remove obstacles that often keep a four-year degree out of reach for such students.The program will launch in the fall semester of the upcoming school year at Loyola.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Something Good in Englewood recognizes parents with awards for their dedication

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the people doing good in their neighborhood, their deeds are not always recognized. But the Englewood community dedicates a whole weekend to doing just that, and more. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the goal is to make change for generations to come. Parent Antonio Clark will tell you he has never gotten awards quite like the ones he got on Friday. One of them was the "most cheerful award." "The award that means the most to me? The early morning arrival," Clark said. On Friday, Clark's kids' school - Little Angels Learning Center at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teacher's Golden Apple win creates new opportunities at Englewood STEM

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sit-down, one on one talk with an inspiring educator on Chicago's South Side. Out of hundreds of applicants -- she was chosen as one of the top teachers in the state.Our Steven Graves tells us why she says the honor is much bigger than her. Step into Mrs. Ponder-Ballard's ninth-grade English class at Englewood STEM and you get there is a sense of trust. A safe space to open up. Wednesday's lesson - translating Shakespeare into real-life experiences. "I just think that's what school environments should really foster," she said. She uses Social Emotional Learning, or SEL, especially...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: Chicago landlord receives water bill for $10,000, with no warning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How does a City of Chicago water bill for $70 turn into a $10,000 tab from one bill to the next? This is not the first time the CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered an inexplicable water bill like this as part of our "Getting Hosed" series. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the problem that one Chicago landlord has been trying to fix for a full year. "It was nothing out of the ordinary - $50, usually, per bill - until I got the big one," said Jonathan Seezox. ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Tilden, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

Northwestern Medicine plans outpatient facility in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern Medicine is coming to the South Side. The hospital group is planning to build a new 120,000-square-foot outpatient care center to Bronzeville. The $100 million facility is planned for the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced plans for the development Thursday. If approved, construction could begin in the summer of next year, and open to patients by summer 2025. "For more than 20 years, Northwestern Medicine has partnered with Bronzeville community organizations to enhance the health and wellness of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood community leaders work hard to mend and strengthen relations between residents and police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded in West Englewood Wednesday evening, our crew could not help but notice tension between community members and police. It is a relationship that Englewood leaders say needs to be mended to see true change. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Thursday, it is challenging work - and constantly ongoing. Graves has learned Englewood was recently folded into a citywide initiative to address community-police relations – and such conversations around that very topic were actually going on right as this shooting happened. "We're on weekly calls, almost, with the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Events planned for Wear Orange Weekend campaign against gun violence in Chicago and beyond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An orange flag few above the Wrigley Field marquee on Friday as part of Wear Orange Weekend – a campaign against gun violence. The Wear Orange movement was created in honor of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground. Hadiya and some classmates had gone to Vivian Gordon Harsh Park on the 4500 block of South Oakenwald Avenue on Jan. 29, 2013, and were taking cover from a rainstorm, when prosecutors said Ward opened fire. Prosecutors said Ward thought he was shooting at rival gang members. Instead, he killed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beloved Oak Park principal John Hodge retires after 18 years

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Only on 2: It's a time of year for graduates to celebrate their accomplishments, but students at an Oak Park elementary school are honoring a principal who helped shape their education and their lives. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra was there for the big surprise. Historically, if you have a secret, it's best not to tell a group of kids. But hundreds of students at Oak Park's Irving Elementary kept their lips zipped so they could surprise the man of the hour. "He just made the whole show go," said one student. ...
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Magnet School#Southside High School#Charity#00 18 Chicago#Haugan Elementary School#Language Academy#Career Community
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Suburban hospital uses apprenticeship program to ameliorate scarcity of hospital cooks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's no secret finding employees is a struggle across several sectors these days. The health care industry is especially hurting -- but we're not talking about shortages of nurses or lab techs. CBS 2's Lauren Victory showed us one hospital system's solution to a scarcity of cooks.Kora Irby is usually in the kitchen. The 27-year-old loves to share meals she creates on social media.  "I've basically been cooking since I was like 3," said Irby. "It's kind of like my natural hidden talent."Recently, she decided to turn that passion into a profession as the first culinary apprentice...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Big changes are coming to Lake Michigan. Under a state law just signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, starting in one year, life rings must be installed along the Lakefront.The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act requires all private and government-owned piers and drop-off points to be equipped with rescue gear such as easily accessible flotation devices or life rings.It's something water safety advocates have been fighting for for years.Last September, the Chicago Park District reluctantly began installing life rings at beaches with lifeguards and at Pratt Pier ahead of the 2022 beach season."I did notice recently, just in the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Ripple Effect' experience brings voices of gun violence survivors to Chicago's Lakefront Trail

It's another beautiful day for a stroll, and if you take a walk along the Lakefront, you may notice some markings on the path.Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the dark meaning behind new bright red footprints on the Lakefront Trail."Here in Chicago, we're used to hearing about gun violence in the news," says the narrator in the city of Chicago's new audio experience called "The Ripple Effect." It's true, most of us move on the next story after hearing about a shooting, but what about families left behind – mothers like Valerie Burgest? Her son, Craig Williams, was shot and killed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

For the first time, St. Charles is flying the Pride Flag at city hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in west suburban St. Charles raised a rainbow flag outside city hall on Wednesday to celebrate the start of Pride Month, the first time the city has ever done so.It was a historic moment as the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag was hoisted in the air outside St. Charles' city hall, a sign for many in the community that it's okay to be their true selves."I've lived here all my life, and this is the first time we've raised the Pride Flag. We're very proud of it," said Mike Linder, vice president and treasurer of Out in Fox...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
CBS Chicago

Jewel-Osco asking employees to start wearing masks on the job again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With most of the Chicago area still at the CDC's high risk level for COVID-19, all Jewel-Osco employees are now being asked to mask up again while on the job.A mask mandate had been lifted by the grocery store chain a while back, but employees now are strongly encouraged to cover their mouths and noses at work."Due to current high Covid transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requesting that associates wear a mask," a Jewel-Osco spokesperson said in an email.Jewel-Osco operates 138 stores in Illinois, the vast majority of them in the Chicago area, including 37 in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mexican folklore 'Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World' arrive at Wheaton's Cantigny Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't need to be asleep to experience dreams, at least for the next few months.An outdoor sculpture exhibit called  "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World" just opened at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.The exhibit features 48 sculptures inspired by Mexican folklore. The sculptures stand up to 14 feet tall and were created by six artists from Mexico City. The exhibit runs through October 30th.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

Ald. Roderick Sawyer, son of former mayor, to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) became the latest candidate to announce plans to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election on Thursday.Sawyer confirmed in a phone call with CBS 2 that he plans to run for mayor, but did not immediately provide any further information on his campaign plans.Sawyer, who has represented the 6th Ward on the South Side since 2011, is the son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer, who was elected by the City Council in 1987 following the death of Mayor Harold Washington.The younger Sawyer represents the same 6th Ward his father did for 16...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Swastikas, slurs found scrawled in one Evanston school, weeks after nooses were found outside two others

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Another racist incident at a school in Evanston is now under investigation - with swastikas and hateful, racist messages found in an Evanston middle school. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, this came just weeks after nooses were found outside two nearby schools in the district. Parents we've talked to in Evanston call all of this more than a concerning pattern - and at this point, they want to hear from more than district officials as police continue to investigate. "These incidents have a long lasting effect on our students, staff, and families. As...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Items collected by former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson to be sold this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Historians, political buffs, and antique collectors will want to head to Winnetka this weekend.The family of former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson is holding an estate sale Friday and Saturday.Also known as "Big Jim Thompson" is the state's longest-serving governor -- holding the office from 1977 to 1991.Outside of politics, Thompson had a reputation as a voracious collector.Items for sale include mid-century modern furniture, antiques, and quirky pieces of art. The eclectic sale also includes more mundane items like a peloton and a flat-screen TV.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy