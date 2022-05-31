Lollapalooza Arts Fund expanding CPS programs with $2.2 million donation
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Lollapalooza Arts Fund is working to expand programs in Chicago Public Schools.
On Tuesday, organizers will award 50 grants to fund CPS art education classes.
The organization is committed to donate $2.2 million to 200 hundred schools over the next five years for more than 100,000 Chicago students.
The Chicago Public Schools receiving funding so far include:
Chicago Collegiate Charter School
Community Christian Alternative Academy
Helge A Haugan Elementary School
Richard J Daley Academy
Charles Kozminski Elementary Community Academy
Youth Connection Charter School - Latino Youth High School
Edward Coles Language Academy
Edgar Allan Poe Elementary Classical School
Dunne STEM Academy
Wendell E Green Elementary School
KIPP Bloom - Englewood
Gerald Delgado Kanoon Elementary Magnet School
Henry H Nash Elementary School
KIPP Ascend Primary
Marcus Moziah Garvey Elementary School
Marvin Camras Engineering School
Cyrus McCormick Elementary School
Oliver S Westcott Elementary School
KIPP Academy Chicago
Gary Comer College Prep Middle School
John Greenleaf Whittier Elementary School
Helen M Hefferan Elementary School
Youth Connection Charter Schools - Austin Career Education Center High School
Mary E McDowell Elementary
Tilden Career Community Academy
Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary
Southside Occupational Academy
Reavis Elementary
Josiah L. Pickard Elementary
Noble - Johnson College Prep
Stephen K Hayt Elementary School
Walter L Newberry Math & Science Academy
Charles G Hammond Elementary School
Henry Clay Elementary School
William K. New Sullivan Fine Arts Academy
Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School
Jane A Neil Elementary School
Jean Baptiste Beaubien Elementary School
Ludwig Van Beethoven Elementary School
Chicago International Charter School West Belden
Robert J. Richardson Middle School
Hyde Park Academy High School
Willa Cather Elementary School
Johnnie Colemon Elementary Academy
William B Ogden Elementary School
Mount Greenwood Elementary
Richard Edwards Elementary School
Mariano Azuela Elementary School
Washington Irving Elementary School
James G Blaine Elementary School
