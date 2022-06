Grill City is a food stall in Albany Park’s Seafood City, a popular Filipino grocery store chain. Falling under the “turo turo” category of restaurants, you can find dozens of hot, pre-made dishes resting in a steam bath, ready to be eaten. Those dishes are fine, but ignore them. Like an Olympic archer, heighten your senses and keep your eye on the target: the BBQ pork skewers. They’re juicy, fatty, charred to perfection, and covered in a tangy banana ketchup BBQ sauce. Grab one for a snack, a few for a meal, or order a whole tray for a potluck—though we can’t take responsibility for it overshadowing your friend’s painstakingly assembled charcuterie board.

