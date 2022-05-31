ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has hand surgeries

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger.

The 76ers, who were knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat, announced the surgeries on Tuesday.

Neither procedure, which were done on Monday, is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.

The 28-year-old Embiid led the NBA in scoring this past season, averaging a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games. The 7-footer from the Cameroon also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. Miami won the series in six games.

Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason despite playing with the hand injuries. The thumb injury happened in the opening round against Toronto.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

