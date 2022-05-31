Historic Sullivan’s Island Property Sells for Over $2.7 Million
By Holy City Sinner
Jimmy Dye, the founding partner and broker-in-charge of The Cassina Group, recently participated in the sale of 1714 Middle St., a historic property positioned between the lighthouse and Fort Moultrie...
There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
DuPont today announced it has opened its new DuPont Liveo Healthcare manufacturing site in Cooper River, South Carolina. The site will be operated using the same quality standards as its Healthcare Industries Materials biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Hemlock, Michigan. The South Carolina manufacturing site will add extrusion capacity online over the next two years to serve more strategic customers and expand its Liveo Healthcare customers with additional supply in the medium term.
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Obstinate Daughter bar manager Frank Arevalo has always been a fan of celebrating career milestones. Since joining the island standby eight years ago, he has helped make this ethos a part of everyday life for the restaurant's employees. When a member of Obstinate Daughter's team celebrates...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The full 2022 shrimping season is underway along the South Carolina coast, but economic woes may cause a challenge this year. While the offshore shrimping began in April, which allows shrimping three miles off the coast – or in South Carolina’s provisional area – Lowcountry shrimpers can work closer to […]
We are privileged to spotlight the wonderful work of Kisa Grate, founder, and owner of Solomon’s Promise, a recruitment and workforce development company focused on connecting, developing, growing, and humanizing the career experience. Built on an inspiring and engaging business model and decades of expertise, Kisa has created a...
I am a terrible insomniac. Fun fact about me is that I only sleep around 3 hours a night. But sometimes if I am very lucky; I step outside, take a few gulps of good ol South Carolina country air and I can go right back to sleep. The best...
Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. The Marsh Tackies, or Carolina Marsh Tackies, became South Carolina’s official state heritage horse when Governor Mark Sanford signed Senate Bill No. 1030 on June 11, 2010. A rare breed descended from horses brought and left by Spanish explorers in the sixteenth century, they survived by foraging on marsh grass along the coast, and have hardly changed since the colonial period. The feral horses were captured and domesticated by Native Americans, later European settlers, and enslaved Africans.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — All eyes are on a tropical system in the Atlanta that has a chance of affecting areas along both Carolina coasts. The National Hurricane Center designated the system as Invest 91-L on Wednesday. It has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system. The area...
Summer can be a perfect time for many things. Considering the Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, summer can be a great time to prepare for possible storms. South Carolina Governor proclaimed the week ending Saturday, June 4 as Hurricane Preparedness Week to encourage more preparation.
Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
Florence Crittenton Programs of SC’s 9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser will be held at Festival Hall on Thursday, October 20th, 2022 from 6 pm to 9:30 pm. The event raises funds for Florence Crittenton Programs of SC, which is the only licensed maternity group home in the state.
Carnival Cruise Line will no longer homeport a cruise ship in Charleston beyond 2024, according to a report from Live 5 News. As South Carolina Ports Authority decides not to extend its homeport cruising contract, Carnival is ending a 14-year partnership with the port. The decision will provide more space...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Memorial Day may be known for offering different types of deals and sales for shoppers, but it's also a federal holiday. This means many organizations will observe it and not open their doors to the public. These stores, businesses, and agencies will not be open...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at a Circle K parking lot in Charleston County. It happened at the Circle k at 10105 North Highway 17 in McClellanville around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. One man who was shot showed up later at a local hospital, and he suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking his second full-term as governor, and faces opposition in the June 14 primary from Simpsonville's Harrison Musselwhite. Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the chance to face McMaster in the Nov. 8 general election. The five are former Rep. Joe Cunningham, William H Williams, Carlton Boyd, state Sen. Mia McLeod, and Calvin McMillan.
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday, Charleston City Paper reached out to 34 community and state leaders and candidates via email and Twitter, with one question: “What are you going to do to reduce gun violence?”. In addition to live interviews with S.C....
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many health experts – including in South Carolina – believe there will be another rise in COVID cases in the Southeast this summer. Cases have already started to go up in South Carolina over the past several weeks. It’s the state’s first surge since the omicron wave over the past winter.
