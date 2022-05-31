ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Mia McLeod Issues a Debate Challenge to Joe Cunningham

By Holy City Sinner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Mia McLeod (right), Democratic Candidate for Governor, today released a statement challenging fellow candidate Joe Cunningham to a debate. “I’m ready to debate Joe Cunningham immediately,” State Senator McLeod said. “I’m...

POLITICO

Joe Manchin said lowering prescription drug prices is the "highest thing on the order" for Congress to get done.

He said curbing drug prices should be the "easiest lift of all." What happened: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), his chamber's mercurial centrist, made clear at an AARP event in his state that he believes lowering the cost of prescription drugs could act as the engine driving the party-line tax and climate spending bill across the finish line. His remarks.
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICO

Scott snaps at Schumer over gun legislation

Hello and welcome to Thursday. D.C. dysfunction— A tussle over a modest school safety bill — backed and co-sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott — and named after two of the victims of the Parkland shooting morphed to a bitter exchange between Scott, other Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The Intercept

NRA Planned to Hold Fundraiser at Family Estate of Missouri Democrat and Anheuser-Busch Heir Running for Senate

After multiple murderous rampages this month, Democrats across the United States made renewed demands for elected officials to eschew the country’s relentless gun lobby and pass tighter gun control laws. An 18-year-old massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with an AR-15-style rifle on May 24 in the second-worst school shooting in American history. Just 10 days earlier, an 18-year-old racist killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket with the same kind of weapon. In the wake of these shootings, Trudy Busch Valentine, a Missouri Democrat running for U.S. Senate, made a pledge to voters.
deseret.com

Three gun safety measures Republicans think could actually pass

Since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, lawmakers have discussed a number of gun safety proposals. To actually get anything passed and to the president’s desk, though, would require the bipartisan support of Democrats and at least 10 Senate Republicans. President Joe Biden thinks bipartisan solutions...
Salon

Judge rips Palin’s bid to re-sue NY Times for defamation: You don't have "even a speck of evidence”

Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Far-right GOP culture warrior Sarah Palin, who is running for a U.S. House seat in Alaska, hasn't given up her vendetta against the New York Times and has requested a new trial in her defamation lawsuit against the publication. But Palin's vendetta ran into a brick wall on Tuesday, May 31, when U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff denied her request.
