Cortland County, NY

Cortland County legislators strike down two proposals

1037qcountry.com
 4 days ago

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of...

1037qcountry.com

1037qcountry.com

Deputy Tompkins County Administrator to become Geneva City Manager

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Geneva’s next manager is coming from Tompkins County. Amie Hendrix was approved Wednesday night by the Geneva City Council. Hendrix, who currently works as deputy Tompkins County Administrator, starts her new job June 21st. The Ovid native tells the Finger Lakes...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Two public hearings set for Tuesday in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County residents can share their thoughts on two proposals. One of them involves overriding a tax levy limit for next year. The other proposal would allow the county to continue holding virtual public meetings. The hearings happen Tuesday evening at 5:30. You can sign...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Drop-off recycling in Onondaga County is about to change

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling. After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one. The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithacans push council to approve ‘Reimagining’ recommendation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca residents are putting pressure on city officials. At Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, Ithacans urged officials to up the tempo on creating a Department of Community Safety. Resident Marty Hiller says now is the time to make change. Alderperson George McGonigal says council members...
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tioga County sees property taxes dip in some villages

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Villages in Tioga County are seeing slight changes to property taxes. In Candor, rates are down a fraction. Steve Palinosky with the Real Property & Assessment Rolls Department explains. Rates are also down in the Village of Spencer.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Cortland seeks thoughts on trash collection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is seeking public feedback. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey about the city’s trash services. It’s an opportunity to share possible improvements for the future. The survey is available through June 20. You can take it it at this link.
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca mobile home park ‘under siege,’ officials say

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca say a mobile home park is under siege. Alderperson George McGonigal says homeless people are causing problems at Nate’s Floral Estates. He says cleaner camping should be encouraged in the area.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Tully residents outraged over proposed truck stop

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Dozens of concerned Tully neighbors packed the town’s planning board meeting Thursday night to voice their opposition over a proposed Mirabito gas station and truck stop. The piece of land in question is right off Route 81 in the Town of Tully on Route 80...
TULLY, NY
Virgil
1037qcountry.com

Syphilis on the rise in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A reported rise in syphilis cases. The Tompkins County Health Department is warning residents that syphilis cases in the first 5 months of the year are nearly as high as they were in all of 2021. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa is urging all residents...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca officials: carbon neutrality ‘difficult, but not impossible’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has giant plans for its Green New Deal. The city hopes to become the first place in America to be 100 percent carbon neutral. Director of Sustainability Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it’ll be challenging. As part of its efforts for a greener city,...
ITHACA, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca Conservation Board will host public meeting on invasive species

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Be aware of Ithaca’s invasive species. The Town of Ithaca Conservation Board is holding a public meeting during Invasive Species Awareness Week to talk about non-native plants, animals, insects, and diseases affecting the area. They will also discuss harmful algal blooms. The meeting will...
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Free Wi-Fi now available in downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Want to spend time on your phone in the Commons without using you own data? Now, you can. Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance calls it their long-standing goal to provide neighbors and visitors free Wi-Fi service downtown. The free internet is available on or near the Commons pedestrian mall.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Additional charges filed against accused Buffalo shooter from Broome County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 18-year-old from Broome County accused of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo is now facing additional charges. A grand jury has indicted Peyton Gendron on 25 different charges. They include a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison. Gendron has already been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

Police Officer In 2 CNY Towns Shows How To Be A Great Cop

For this first responder in Central New York, it isn't just about doing a great job while on the clock. Chad, like many First Responders, goes above and beyond. It seemingly is a trait many in that line of work have. When it comes to helping people, Chad does it both on and off the clock. For him, it is all about helping people.
ROME, NY
WETM

NYSP Identify person killed in Rt. 13 crash

UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.
DRYDEN, NY

