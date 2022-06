CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

