SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — At this point in her career, Lucy Li must wonder if she'll ever escape the haunting specter of ice cream. Eight years ago, at nearby Pinehurst, she narrowly broke Michelle Wie's record as the youngest player to ever qualify for a U.S. Women's Open. Li was 11 years old then, and she missed the cut, but at one of her press conferences, she wore pigtails and chewed on a pink ice cream bar. That image served to highlight her youth, and became an indelible part of the Lucy Li experience, to the extent that the outfit she wore that day is now in a USGA museum.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO