'It was gutting': Arsenal's Kieran Tierney opens up on injury torment after knee operation ruined the end to his season - as he prepares to watch on as Scotland try and qualify for the World Cup in his absence

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Kieran Tierney has opened up on the 'gutting' knee injury which curtailed his season and sees him miss out on Scotland's pursuit of a World Cup spot this week.

The Arsenal defender felt pain in his knee in February but only had a scan on the issue a month or so later, revealing that surgery was needed and his 2021-22 campaign was over.

With the Gunners pursuing a top-four spot - which they missed out on - and Scotland attempting to qualify for a first World Cup in 24 years, the left back does not mince his words when describing his injury torment and his frustration at missing three months of crucial action.

Kieran Tierney has opened up on his 'gutting' knee injury which curtailed his 2021-22 season
'I carried on playing for Arsenal, then reported for Scotland duty [in March] and played twice with no problems. I came back completely fine. Then I was doing some leg exercises in the gym and my left knee clicked,' he told The Sun.

'I instinctively felt it wasn't right and that I should probably go for a scan.

'I wasn't in any great pain. I'd played for Arsenal and we'd been winning, then for Scotland I got a goal and an assist. So there had been nothing to worry about after that Wolves match.

'But the scan result came back and suddenly I'm needing an op. It was so unfortunate. But after that click I just knew it wasn't normal.

Tierney's scan showed that a 12-week absence would be required, putting an end to his season

'The verdict was 12 weeks — and it was gutting when I realised the games I'd miss for Arsenal and Scotland. However, there was nothing I could do about it.'

While the Gunners let a Champions League place slip through their fingers - courtesy of losses late in the season to Tottenham and Newcastle - a place in Qatar later this year is still up for grabs for Scotland.

Steve Clarke's side face Ukraine on Wednesday with the winner taking on Wales in the final play-off match on Sunday - with a spot in England's group at the World Cup at stake.

