Texas severe weather outlook

Colorado State University released its annual updated hurricane season forecast Thursday morning. Unfortunately, its new outlook increases the number of expected hurricanes for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center says the remnant low from Hurricane Agatha (which developed in the Pacific and hit South Mexico) is likely to gradually organize in the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, Alex would be its name.
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2021, the number of people killed in crashes across the state reached a level not seen since 1981. Thirty-four percent of those involved speed. In 2021, TxDOT reports that speed was the main reason for the total of 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas. Those resulted in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities.
HOUSTON, Texas -- By all indications, it's going to be a scorching summer in Texas. The best way to beat the heat is by floating in a brightly colored plastic tube around a fake German castle on a lazy river, or being propelled through a tube chute at 20 miles per hour into a refreshing pool of blue water. Luckily for us, no matter where you are in Texas, you are never too far from a water park. Here are 10 of the state's best.
On Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued seven tornado warnings for the South Plains. The first warning was for a confirmed tornado on the ground near Morton Texas. The last was for a confirmed tornado near Levelland Texas. A Facebook user shared a video of 3 tornados in one...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s something you probably already know but statewide gas prices in Texas set a new record overnight. Brace yourself! According to AAA, the current gasoline average price in the Lone Star State is $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
HOUSTON (CW39) With energy demand to reach highs this summer, and with the start of Hurrican season now in full swing, Texas energy provider CenterPoint Energy announcing it’s ready to keep customers power on. The Company says it has an extensive Emergency Operations Plan in place. It’s also asking...
Texas is on the coast and at high risk for flooding. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Wednesday, all Bubba’s 33 Texas locations donated 100 percent of their sales to the Uvalde Victim Relief Fund created by University Health. At Bubba’s 33 Lubbock location, workers set out a special memorial: a full table with far too many seats — one for each victim that lost their lives May 24.
The mayor of one Central Texas city says being number one in this category is a 'scary distinction'. You've probably noticed that the Lone Star State is getting crowded. Our population has exploded, and recently-released Census numbers show some surprising differences between 2010 and 2020. Fastest-Growing Cities in America. New...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’re not off the hook yet; Texas’s annual free fishing day is coming up. Each year on the first Saturday in June, Texans can fish on any public body of water in the state without a fishing license. “We hope those trying fishing on...
Many visitors to Texas are often surprised to discover such a diverse and beautiful landscape. In the Lone Star State, you can find majestic mountains, ample canyons, and pristine beaches. Moreover, there are countless hiking trails, camping grounds, and other outdoor recreation areas in Texas which invite exploration and enjoyment as well.
There will be several opportunities to see the International Space Station as it passes over North Texas this week. Starting Monday night, there are nine passes in the next week with the best viewing opportunities coming Tuesday at 10:37 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., weather permitting. If you've never...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
(KVII) — Anglers in Texas will have the opportunity to fish for free in Texas on Saturday, June 4 for Free Fishing Day. The Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife offers Free Fishing Day on the first Saturday in June each year to allow people to try fishing for the first time.
