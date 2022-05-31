It's a Great Day to be a Tar Heel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of "Go Lanie" WXII's Lanie Pope spends some time at NASCAR's first and longest-running weekly race track at Bowman Gray Stadium, better known as "The Madhouse." Click the video player above to see what happens when Lanie suits up for a ride...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Johnson C. Smith University will host six teams this year to compete in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. The event will showcase top historically black colleges and universities’ men’s golf programs. “I am very proud to be hosting this prestigious event,” said Johnson C. Smith’s Head Men’s Golf Coach, […]
School’s out for summer—time for a much-needed family vacation!. When planning a family getaway, you want to make sure you’re choosing a destination that offers something fun for everyone in your crew, from tiny tots to teens—to even mom and dad, who make this memorable trip possible. And High Point, North Carolina is just the place!
Whiteville’s own “Sultans of Swat” are on the way to Burlington to face undefeated Randleman for the state 2A baseball championship. The Wolfpack was escorted through Whiteville today, from the home field at Legion Stadium past crowds at Whiteville Primary and Edgewood Elementary. The team bus and an entourage of fans and family then made their way up Madison Street from Lee and Franklin.
For those that grew up in the 1990s and were basketball fans, the Hoop It Up tournament was a rite of passage. Now, the kids of Forsyth County and beyond will have the opportunity to take part in the classic tournament on August 13 at Forsyth Country Day School, 5501 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Race cars were back on the track at North Wilkesboro for the first time in more than 10 years. They were there practicing for the upcoming races scheduled at the track in August. Several teams from the SMART Modified tour took to the track to give their cars a shakedown, test […]
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for barbecue fans: the Lexington Barbecue Festival is back! The 38th Lexington Barbecue Festival will be held this year on Saturday Oct. 22 in uptown Lexington. Admission is free, and you’ll also be able to check out arts and crafts vendors. The barbecue festival’s Facebook page has […]
Charlotte, NC is a bustling city in North Carolina that has been recently making headlines due to an influx of Black tourism. Black men and women from all over the country are flocking to Charlotte because of its increasingly Black culture. Charlotte is home to many Black-owned businesses, from restaurants to aquatic centers to law firms. And after visiting the city, many Black people consider moving there to start their own.
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Surry Central senior Kade Norman is joined by Golden Eagle teammates at his college signing. Kade Norman is surrounded by past coaches at his college signing. Kade Norman takes a bow after hitting a home run against Wilkes Central. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central High School senior Kade...
Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Entrepreneur LaToya Evans recently closed on a castle-like $1.15 million home in south Charlotte. “One of the most powerful things about me and […]
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in June. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: June 3 and 4: Jonathan Butler The South African singer and guitarist has sold out all four of his shows at the uptown jazz club. Location: Middle C […]
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a Kannapolis man winning $700,000 in the state lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Stephen Kardos bought his $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. He said after he scratched the ticket in his car, it took him a few minutes to process what happened.
Who doesn't love a good burger? Even though it's not healthy to eat processed food and fast-food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it once in a while. The secret to good health is being balanced. When it comes to food, that means eating whole foods most of the time, and enjoy processed food in moderation. You don't have to give up comfort food - just don't make it a habit of eating it on a daily basis.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bahakel Communications President and CEO Beverly Bahakel announces that Anna Kooiman is returning home to Charlotte and to WCCB to host a lifestyle-based show. In 2010, the sunny and beloved host of WCCB News Rising, Anna Kooiman said goodbye to her Charlotte viewers and embarked on...
ASHE COUNTY, Nc. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Friday that work has begun on a $29 million project to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge at milepost 248.8 in Ashe County, NC. A full park closure to all uses in the immediate vicinity of the bridge is expected to...
CHARLOTTE — The real estate company led by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has filed for bankruptcy, Channel 9 has confirmed. GT Real Estate Holdings said the bankruptcy was filed in connection with the failed practice facility project in Rock Hill. The filing comes after the termination and rescission...
School bus manufacturer Thomas Built Buses (TBB) has announced the start of an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 Plant in High Point, N.C., with plans to add 280 employees to its manufacturing operations in the area. “We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C...
