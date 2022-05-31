ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Juventus 'are close to signing Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria' in a double free transfer swoop... and a deal for the French midfielder 'could be completed within days' as he prepares to leave Manchester United

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Juventus are on the brink of resigning Paul Pogba and are also close to landing Angel di Maria, according to reports in Italy.

Both Pogba and Di Maria are out of contract with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, in June and are available on free transfers.

Argentinian star Di Maria has already confirmed his exit from the French giants, while Pogba is widely expected to leave Old Trafford when his current deal ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mji6X_0fvvaCkw00
Paul Pogba is widely expected to sign for Juventus when his United contract expires in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOMfB_0fvvaCkw00
Angel di Maria could also be heading to Italy after confirming he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus are in pole position to sign Pogba, who has been offered a three-year deal worth around £10million-a-season by the Serie A club.

The Italian side are said to be confident of getting the deal over the line and the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reports an agreement between Juve and Pogba is close.

According to Gazzetta, Pogba could be announced as a Juve player at some point this week.

Sportsmail revealed this month that Manchester City were interested in signing Pogba on a free transfer in what would have been one of the most dramatic moves in English football history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I61zM_0fvvaCkw00
Pogba has endured a frustrating second spell at United since rejoining the club in 2016

The 29-year-old gave serious consideration to the move but has decided his next transfer should be abroad.

Juve, who Pogba left to rejoin United for a then world record fee of £89million in 2016, have long been considered the frontrunners in the race for the French midfielder.

Pogba has endured a disappointing second spell at Old Trafford and is among several players who are expected to depart the club in the summer.

The Italian giants are also looking to bring Di Maria to the club, with the 34-year-old Argentine winger reportedly offered similar terms to Pogba.

Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at PSG, who initially snapped him up from United for £44m in August 2015.

The 34-year-old has been a vital member of Mauricio Pochettino's team this season but confirmed earlier this month that he would be leaving the club, which seemingly came against his wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqCNr_0fvvaCkw00
Di Maria had reportedly been keen to stay at PSG but will depart after seven years in France

