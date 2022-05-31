Record number of women, a shake-up to national security and the first EVER Muslim ministers: Anthony Albanese unveils his new ministry - with a few surprises... here's the full list

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled his full ministry a day after Labor claimed the final 76th seat needed to form a majority government.

A record number of 19 women were elevated to ministry roles with 13 in the ministry and 10 in the cabinet while Ed Husic and Anne Aly become the first Muslim ministers in Australian history.

The Cabinet is a mix of familiar and new faces, along with a few surprises following Labor's first post-election caucus meeting in Canberra on Tuesday.

''It's a mix of people who have served in the cabinet before, it is the most experienced incoming Labor government in our history since Federation,' Mr Albanese said.

'This is an exciting team which is overflowing with talent with people absolutely committed to making a difference as ministers and assistant ministers in my government.'

Richard Marles will take on the defence portfolio as well as the role of Deputy Prime Minister while Penny Wong was announced foreign affairs minister last week.

Katy Gallagher is responsible for three portfolios- finance, public service and women.

Tanya Plibersek was widely tipped to get education role but was instead appointed minister for environment and water, a role the Prime Minister insists she was happy and willing to serve.

The education portfolio was instead given to rising Labor star Jason Clare.

Clare O'Neil will be home affairs minister while new face Ms Aly is responsible for child education and youth.

The cabinet features 10 women, including new child education and youth minister Anne Aly

Don Farrell will be trade and tourism minister as well as special minister of state, while Tony Burke will be employment minister.

Mark Butler will assume health in the cabinet, with Chris Bowen being in charge of climate change and energy.

There will be a change of portfolio for Tanya Plibersek, who will take on environment and water, while education will be taken on by Jason Clare.

Catherine King will be in charge of infrastructure, transport and regional development.

Linda Burney will be Indigenous affairs minister, the second Aboriginal person to assume the role.

Tanya Plibersek (pictured) was shock cabinet reshuffle as the new minister for water and environment

Former opposition leader Bill Shorten will be minister for NDIS and government services, while Amanda Rishworth will be in charge of social services.

Mark Dreyfus will be the new attorney-general, while Brendan O'Connor will be minister for skills and training.

Julie Collins will be housing and homelessness minister, while Michelle Rowland will be communication minister.

Madeleine King will serve as resources minister, Murray Watt as agriculture minister, while Ed Husic is the new industry and science minister.

Another new face, Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain will take on the portfolio of regional development and local government.

'This is a record number (of women), this is the most positive group that have ever been put forward in terms of the cabinet, the ministry and the caucus,' Mr Albanese said

'I want to see us move towards 50-50 representation across all of the spectrum.'

Anthony Albanese says his new ministry is overflowing with talent

Among the surprises in the ministry was new face Kristy McBain (pictured)

The ministry will be sworn in by the Governor General on Wednesday.

'This is a government determined not to waste a single day in office ,' Mr Albanese said

Labor claimed a 77th seat on Tuesday with incumbent Labor MP Fiona Phillips expected to retain her seat following a nailbiting contest against Liberal candidate and former NSW minister Andrew Constance

'Today Labor has claimed the 77th seat in the House of Representatives,' Mr Albanese said.

'It confirms indeed that Labor will be a majority government when Parliament resumes in July.'

'It means the Coalition failed to claim a single seat from Labor at the election.'

He conceded it's a 'difficult day' for those who missed out on role on the frontbench, including Shayne Neumann, who was demoted to the backbench.

Australia's first two Muslim ministers will be sworn in on Wednesday, including Ed Husic

Who's who in the new Cabinet:

* Anthony Albanese - Prime Minister

* Richard Marles - Deputy Prime Minister, Defence

* Jim Chalmers - Treasurer

* Katy Gallagher - Finance, Public Service, Women

* Penny Wong - Foreign Affairs

* Linda Burney - Indigenous Australians

* Bill Shorten - National Disability Insurance Scheme, Government Services

* Tony Burke - Employment and Workplace Relations, Arts

* Tanya Plibersek - Environment, Water

* Don Farrell - Trade and Tourism, Special Minister of State

* Mark Butler - Health and Aged Care

* Chris Bowen - Climate Change and Energy

* Catherine King - Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Local Government

* Brendan O'Connor - Skills and Training

* Mark Dreyfus - Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary

* Michelle Rowland - Communications

* Julie Collins - Housing, Homelessness, Small Business

* Jason Clare - Education

* Clare O'Neil - Home Affairs and Cyber Security

* Amanda Rishworth - Social Services

* Ed Husic - Industry and Science

* Murray Watt - Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry and Emergency Management

* Madeleine King - Resources and Northern Australia

* Matt Keogh - Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel

* Pat Conroy - Defence Industry, International Development and the Pacific

* Stephen Jones - Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services

* Andrew Giles - Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

* Anne Aly - Early Childhood Education and Youth

* Anika Wells - Aged Care and Sport

* Kristy McBain - Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.