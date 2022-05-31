ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Brawl in San Francisco SoMa leads to shooting; 1 injured

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said they're investigating a shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning that left a 27-year-old man injured.

The shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street following a physical altercation between several people, police said.

Someone fired two shots at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

The suspected shooter remains at large and no description of the suspect was immediately released by San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

