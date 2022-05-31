Old video resurfaces on Twitter of Seattle native Paolo Banchero admitting he does not like the Thunder

An old video that recently resurfaced on Twitter sent shock waves through the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets Twitterverse. In it Duke forward Paolo Banchero admitted his disdain for the Thunder. He grew up in Seattle, the home of the Seattle SuperSonics.

“I grew up with the Sonics a little bit. I was like 6 (years old) when they left. So I never liked the Thunder,” said Banchero in the 10-second clip that went viral.

Now it’s not totally clear when Banchero said this, but considering it looks like it was recorded on Zoom, it’s fair to say the latest possible time this could’ve happened was 2020.

Considering he was viewed as a potential first overall pick and will likely go in the top three in the 2022 NBA draft, I seriously doubt Banchero would say something like this during his college season. So that rules out anything after November 2021.

This means the video probably was recorded in 2020, when he was still in high school. Don’t really know how much stock you put into it — if any at all. It’s a cute little diss, but that’s all it is. The Thunder are probably not going to take Banchero anyway. It appears their sights are set on Chet Holmgren with the second pick.

Editor Note: The video is from an August 2020 interview with Zagsblog’s Jacob Polacheck, during which Banchero spoke about which teams he would like to play for the most in the NBA. His answer included the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.