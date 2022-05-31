ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptown Beer Garden has a new look for Summer

By Alyssa Sullivan
Cover picture for the articleGood eats and a cold adult beverage are all we could ask...

Travel Maven

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

National Doughnut Day: Where To Get Freebies, Deals, Special Flavors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Doughnut Day. National Doughnut Day honors the Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I, known as “doughboys.” Americans eat 10 billion donuts a year. Here’s where you can get deals, freebies, and special flavors on National Doughnutt Day:  Dunkin’ Donuts If you buy any beverage at Dunkin’ you get a free doughnut.  Krispy Kreme  Krispy Kreme is being a little more generous than Dunkin’. You can get any doughnut free on Friday, and you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.  Federal Donuts Philly’s own...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Duck Donuts specials for National Donut Day

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Franchise owner of Duck Donuts, Todd Rindruss, joined our Morning News show to give us the history of Duck Donuts, best sellers, specials for National Donut Day, and show us how to make some donuts. Every guest will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut from 7:00 am to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Down the Shore: Springer’s Homemade Ice Cream

It doesn’t quite feel like summer until you get your first scoop of ice cream. A family-run shop’s homemade ice cream has been a part of generations of beachgoer’s summers. It’s a Stone Harbor staple that fans say is worth the wait in line. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Springer’s Homemade Ice Cream with the inside scoop.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
phl17.com

Down the Shore: Enchanted Boutique

If you’re looking to treat yourself this weekend, a new Stone Harbor clothing store is ready to help you refresh your style. It’s a female-owned and operated store that sells unique clothes to flatter you, but also help you express yourself. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Enchanted Boutique on 96th street with the details.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
phl17.com

Down the Shore: Ristorante Luciano

Looking for somewhere to eat this weekend? A Stone Harbor restaurant is serving up homemade Italian food that has everyone drooling. It has great wines and a cozy space that’s great for any occasion. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Ristorante Luciano with the inside look. Get...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
phl17.com

Down the Shore: Island Water Sports

Are the kids getting tired of basic beach days? Why not try a new adventure? An inflatable wonderland is taking water fun to the next level. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Island Water Sports in Stone Harbor as she channels her inner dare devil. Get more info:...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
phl17.com

Delco fitness studio promotes body inclusivity and fun

A Delaware county fitness studio wants you to forget about getting the perfect beach bod and just enjoy fitness. Pop Fit Studio in Havertown, Pennsylvania focuses on body inclusivity and having fun while working out. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to check out some of the unique classes.
HAVERTOWN, PA
westphillylocal.com

West Philly Porchfest returns this Saturday; Check out the map

West Philly Porchfest, the annual DIY music festival where anyone with a porch can host a show, is back this Saturday, June 4. The festival kicks off at Noon with most performances scheduled south of Baltimore Avenue from 40th to 54th Street. Then from 2 to 4 p.m., most shows will take place north of Baltimore from 42nd to 48th Street. Finally, from 4 to 6 p.m., most performances will be held north of Baltimore, from 48th to 52nd (see the full map here).
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth With a Block Party

Juneteenth will once again be marking the start of the Wawa Welcome America festival that brings 16 days of family fun and learning to Philadelphia. Here's the free events you can expect to see on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia. Wawa is partnering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Updated Gilded Age Rowhouse in Fairmount

Its vestibule reminds you where it came from. The rest of it takes you to a new and different place. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The words “Gilded Age” carry with them a connotation of opulence. Gilded Age...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's ODUNDE Festival Returns in Person for 2022

ODUNDE, the nation's largest African American cultural street festival, is making a return to in-person festivities in Philadelphia for the first time in two years. Mayor Jim Kenney along with other Philadelphia leaders and organizers of the ODUNDE festival announced the return of in-person celebrations for the long-running cultural festival Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

