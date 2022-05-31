ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Contaminated strawberries linked to hepatitis outbreak, FDA says

By Nicoletta Lanese
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

Contaminated strawberries are the likely cause of a hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. and Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Saturday (May 28).

The potentially tainted strawberries were sold under the brands FreshKampo and HEB and were purchased between March 5 and April 25, 2022, in the U.S. (In Canada, the berries were purchased between March 5 and March 9 at various co-op stores in Alberta and Saskatchewan, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada .)

U.S. stores that sold the berries included Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's and Walmart, among others. The potentially affected berries are now past their shelf life, but if any consumers froze the berries for later consumption, they should not eat them, the FDA warns. "If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away," the agency advised.

The FDA has teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to investigate the hepatitis cases further and determine if any other contaminated products may have contributed to the outbreak.

Related: How do you die from hepatitis A?

So far, in the U.S., the strawberries have been linked to 17 cases of hepatitis A, including 12 in California, one in Minnesota and one in North Dakota. Twelve of the affected individuals required hospitalization, but there have been no deaths related to the outbreak, the FDA said. In Canada, four cases were identified in Alberta and six were detected in Saskatchewan, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Four of these 10 cases required hospitalization, and no deaths have been reported.

Hepatitis infections cause inflammation of the liver, and in the most severe cases, this inflammation can result in liver failure and death, according to the FDA . Hepatitis A is specifically caused by the hepatitis A virus, which can spread through close person-to-person contact or via contaminated food and water, according to the CDC .

RELATED STORIES

Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children: What we know

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to discoverers of hepatitis C

Hepatitis scare at 7-Eleven: How do you get the virus?

Not everyone infected with the hepatitis A virus develops symptoms of illness (meaning they're asymptomatic), but if symptoms do develop, they typically appear two to seven weeks after exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, pale stool and jaundice, or yellowing of the eyes and skin, according to the CDC. Infected individuals usually recover in one to two weeks, but in rare cases, hepatitis A can become chronic and lead to serious complications, like liver failure, the FDA said.

For people who haven't been vaccinated against hepatitis A in the past, the infection can be prevented with a treatment called post exposure prophylaxis (PEP), if it's administered within two weeks of exposure, according to the CDC. Depending on the patient's age, PEP consists of either one dose of the hepatitis A vaccine or specific antibodies that target the virus. Those who have previously been infected with hepatitis A or vaccinated against the virus do not require PEP.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Food Allergy Causes Immunity or Low-Risk Infection from COVID-19: NIH Study

Food allergies can be detrimental to one's health and may lead to health complications or even death. However, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study discovered that allergic reactions come with benefits when it comes to help evading or lowering the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Healthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug Viloxazine for ADHD in Adults: How it Works

Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years. Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t...
HEALTH
Axios

Novavax COVID shot effective but carries heart risk, FDA says

Novavax's COVID vaccine was shown to be 90% effective at preventing new cases in a clinical trial but carried the risk of causing heart inflammation, particularly in young males, Food and Drug Administration staff said in a review posted online Friday. Why it matters: The company is seeking FDA emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis C Virus#Heb#Aldi#Kroger#Safeway#Cdc
The Independent

Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option -- shots made with a more tried-and-true technology than today’s versions. The big question: Why should they care?After long delays, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide within weeks whether to authorize Novavax's vaccine. It’s late in the pandemic for a new choice, with about three-quarters of U.S. adults already vaccinated.But the company is hoping to find a niche among some of the unvaccinated millions who might agree to a more traditional kind of shot -- a protein vaccine — and also to become a top choice for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children

Pfizer Inc. said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5. The company said in a statement Wednesday that it has provided the agency with data from a phase 2/3 trial that included almost 1,700 children who received a third dose of the vaccine when Omicron was the dominant variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

The FDA Sets Targets On Delta-8

The fact that Delta-8 THC is intoxicating and is not naturally occurring could cause the FDA to take a stricter approach with Delta-8 compared to its treatment of CBD. This article originally appeared on Green Light Law Group and has been reposted with permission. On May 4, 2022, the Food...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reuters

U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasraised concerns about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O)COVID-19 vaccine, even as the company's data showed it could reduce the chances of mild-to-severe disease. In Novavax's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Peanut allergy may be protecting people from contracting COVID-19

BETHESDA, Md. — Food allergies can be a real annoyance and constant concern for people, especially when they’re eating out. However, a new study finds being allergic to things like peanuts or shellfish may be keeping many people safe from COVID-19. Researchers with the National Institutes of Health have found that having a food allergy can cut the risk of contracting coronavirus in half. However, having asthma or other allergic conditions such as eczema and allergic rhinitis did not lower the risk of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the connection between adult ADHD and nicotine?

Adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more likely to smoke cigarettes and become dependent on nicotine. They may also find it more difficult to give up smoking. Researchers are investigating why this is the case. According to Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), as many as 10...
MENTAL HEALTH
LiveScience

LiveScience

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy