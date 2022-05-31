ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

5 Fun Waterparks Closest To Midland Odessa!

By Leo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer 2022 is in full swing and who doesn't want to hit up a Water Park! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside. Waterparks are like Amusement Parks but with WATER! And, lot's of fun. Here's a list of the nearest...

KBAT 99.9

Romantic Glamping Tents In Texas A Short 5 Hour Drive From Odessa [VIDEO]

I have said it before many times, I grew up camping. My mom and dad would load up my siblings and myself and we would go camping on the regular, along with several other families, 'roughing it' in pop-up campers at some of Texas' most popular campgrounds. Camping for elementary age Rebecca meant community showers and riding my bike around every campground we stopped at making lifelong friends along the way. Oh and fishing, lots and lots of fishing.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Which City Got Worse Reviews, Midland or Odessa?

Midland and Odessa have always been at odds with each other for as long as I have been alive. Like the saying that went around here for years that Midland is where you raise a family and Odessa is where you raise hell, so which city got the worst reviews online?
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outages impact homes in Midland and Ector Counties

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 4:00 a.m., there are still currently close to 100 homes in Ector County and 320 homes in Midland County without power. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting outages impacting about 3,800 homes in Midland and Ector Counties. According to the Oncor outage map, the...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Chuy’s Midland sets opening date

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, June 14th. The restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. During weekdays from 3-6 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

'Go For Launch! Midland' to take place on June 7-8

MIDLAND, Texas — 'Go For Launch! Midland' will be heading to Goddard Junior High School for its final event of the Midland Series on June 7-8. Higher Orbits will be providing students in grades 8-12 with the opportunity to design an experiment that could be launched into space. Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger will also be there at the event to answer any questions that the students have.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Make It A Banner Day Midland Odessa!

Some animals enter the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland and are adopted within a week, some take a month or two, but there are those that stay for years or even the rest of their lives! Banner, now 9 years and 7 months old, entered the Sanctuary 7 years and 1 month ago! He was only 2 years and six months old. He was then and is now very playful, can sit on command, and is a real ladies' man, but has been passed over time and time again. Since being in a shelter environment, Banner has become very protective of his yard. He needs to meet a prospective adopter on a leash before being comfortable with them in his yard. Once that meet and greet has been done, Banner just wants love and attention! His favorite part of the day is when staff comes into his yard to clean or feed and he receives a good ear scratch or cuddle. Banner isn't comfortable around small kids but teenagers would be ok.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Employment growth in Midland ranked in top 10 in US

Midland has experienced the eighth-most employment growth among smaller cities in the United States, according to a study from FilterBuy.com. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine the locations with the most employment growth, researchers at Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in employment between March 2021 and March 2022, considering only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total change in employment since March of 2021 was ranked higher.
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse. The youngest child recovered in...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

US 385 in Odessa to be rebuilt over 18 months

ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT announced it will soon begin the work to rehabilitate and resurface a portion of US Highway 385 in Odessa. Work will begin on June 6 and and last for around 18 months. The section of SH 385 that will be worked on will stretch from...
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

5 Funtastic Splash Pads In Midland Odessa To Cool Off This Hot Summer!

Not a Pool, but a SPLASH PAD! Yep, Summer 2022 is HERE and the HEAT is going to hit hard! Thankfully the cities of Midland and Odessa offer excellent SPLASH PADS to take the kiddos to this summer. Who needs a pool, when there is a FUN SPLASH PAD spraying water in your face? Here are some SLASH PADS to enjoy this summer in the Permian Basin! And the cool part is that MOST Splash Pads are free. (Check websites for all info)
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Koe Wetzel Is Coming To Midland

We are so excited to be hosting Koe Wetzel at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater. The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer is a touring phenom, having already sold more than 175k tickets this year. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, including ballpark stadium shows, Koe made Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Should Texas 349 Be 4 Lanes Between Big Spring St & 1788 In Midland?

With Texas 349 being a connecting route for oil field traffic, as well as a way to bypass city traffic on Loop 250 to get to 1788-really doesn't matter what time of the day you drive it, you'll find traffic either going the same direction as you, or coming at you going the opposite direction. There are also instances of breakdowns or needing to stop for trucks on the shoulders which are very close to the main two lanes, one in each direction. It can make for a scary drive (especially in the dark) with not a lot of space between you, vehicles on the shoulder, and/or oncoming traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
