Since March 2020, New Jersey residents enrolled in NJ FamilyCare have been able to maintain coverage, without traditional redetermination periods, thanks to the provisions specified under the nationwide public health emergency (PHE). NJ FamilyCare is the state health insurance program, which encompasses Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). As we approach the summertime, there are increasing discussions concerning how best to prepare for the eventual end of the PHE, which will begin one of the largest redetermination efforts the state has seen.

