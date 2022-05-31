Cofield taking basketball talents to Emory & Henry

NEWPORT—Jaylen Cofield had a long list of goals coming into her senior season as a member of the Lady Red basketball team. Making one of the deepest postseason runs in the program’s history was certainly near the top but signing to play ball at the collegiate level was number one. Her efforts were richly rewarded when she signed her letter of intent to play for the Wasps of Emory & Henry College.

The dream of playing college basketball was shared by Cofield with her father, Jerome. Cofield credits him with being her driving force to reach the next level of her career. Her mission came to an abrupt halt in October of 2020 when the unthinkable happened.

Jerome Cofield passed away in October of that year at the age of 47. Jaylen’s family surrounded her at that time and picked up the torch carried by her father, making sure it would never be extinguished.

Jaylen’s mother Davena Birdsong, sister Sharina Mayes, brother Jerome Cofield, Jr. and stepmother Santana Cofield came together to support Jaylen and make sure she honored the commitment she made to her father to play college basketball.

Those same individuals joined her in the gym of Cocke County High School for her signing ceremony. At front and center on the table was a photo of Jerome Cofield. The photo honored his memory and allowed Jaylen to show her father that their goal had been accomplished.

“My mother is doing everything by herself now and is such a great woman. I love her, and she pushes me even when I didn’t want to go back out there the first game of the season. She reminded me that I’m doing all this for my dad,” Cofield said.

“My mom helped me when I didn’t want to go to college, because I lost all of it since my dad passed. He was the one that really wanted me to go. She told me I needed to do this for him and for myself.

“My stepmother, Santana Cofield, has helped me ever since she and my dad got together. Especially after my dad passed, she has really stepped in and she didn’t have to. My sister Sharina really took my dad’s spot when he passed away to give me someone to talk to about basketball. She would help calm my nerves when I got mad during games. My little brother is like my best friend. We push each other because he’s a better offensive player, and I’m better on defense. We go into the gym and help each other get better.”

Cofield had a historic run at the point guard position for the Lady Red in her senior season. She would dish out more than 100 assists on the year and collect more than 100 steals. Her efforts earned her Honorable Mention honors to the district’s All-Conference team. Cofield and her fellow senior starters led Cocke County to a 27-9 record on the year.

Several suitors rose to the surface seeking Cofield and her talents at the collegiate level. She fielded offers from Berea and Bryan Colleges before choosing Emory & Henry and coach Jaclyn Dickens.

“Before I planned to go to Emory & Henry I stayed their for two nights. I had a gut feeling that I really wanted to go there. My teammates and coaches told me, “If you really like that school then put your mind to it.” I put my mind to it and spoke with the coach and have kept in contact with her ever since. I think Coach D really made the decision for me in terms of why I wanted to sign there.”

Another coach who has played a major part in Cofield’s success is Cocke County’s Chris Mintz. Cofield was coming off an injury her sophomore year, which left her questioning her ability on the court. She said that Mintz pushed her to regain her skills when her future was in doubt.

“When Coach Mintz first came he told me you’re not running fast enough, you’re not shooting as much, you’re not driving as much. I hurt my knee in AAU play at the beginning of my sophomore year. I was scared to run on it and drive to the basket,” Cofield said.

“I lost my confidence in shooting, but he got me back into shooting the ball. He pressured me in every practice and every game to shoot the ball. Coach would tell the girls coming into the one spot to watch me and learn from me. The way he pushed me to get better brought my confidence back.”

Mintz was just as complimentary of Cofield as she became the third player from his team to earn an athletic scholarship. He said that Cofield’s play this season was a huge part of the team’s success. Mintz knows Cofield’s unselfish play will be of great benefit to the Wasps.

“Jaylen has been a joy to be around and was like our glue this season,” Mintz said. “She was a point guard who was super unselfish, because she didn’t have to be with all the scorers we had on the court. She knew what her role was and did it perfectly.

“I told her the other day that she was the most unselfish player I have ever been around. You have to beg her to shoot because she wants her teammates to take the shot instead. She has overcome so much, and it’s been fun to watch her succeed. I think Emory & Henry will be a great fit for her.”

The core four of Cocke County’s team this season were all seniors who have played basketball with one another for more than a decade. Their talents helped them exceed all expectations in a new district with tougher competition. Cofield thanked them and the rest of her fellow teammates making her final high school season one to remember.

“This senior group has played together since second grade, and the experience was so much fun. Over the last year we played against a lot tougher opposition than we had in the past. We changed divisions and it really helped us this year. We made up our mind that we were going to try to win something. It was a fun way to finish off our four years. I want to thank the seniors of the team and other girls for making things more fun this season.”

Cofield said taking the next steps in her life and basketball career will be scary, but she hopes to be an example for other athletes that want to follow in her footsteps. She wants all athletes to know they can succeed if they put their mind toward a goal.

“I want to make an impact and have my family see someone succeed in college,” Cofield said. “I want to show everyone that a person from Newport can succeed because we don’t often have someone finish college while playing a sport. I’m a little nervous to go and be away from home but excited to have this opportunity.”

The Emory & Henry women’s basketball team is coming off a season where they finished 13-12 in Division II play. They will play a full schedule in the South Atlantic Conference in the 2022-23 year.