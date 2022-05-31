ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

The Arrival Of The Viking Octantis In Houghton On June 1 Canceled Due To High Winds

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Viking Octantis will no longer make a stop in Houghton due to high winds.

Officials say the high winds cause safety concerns for tendering passengers from the cruise ship.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but safety is the top priority,” expressed Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I know the community was excited to see the Octantis in the Keweenaw Waterway, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks until their next planned visit.”

(CBS DETROIT) – The large cruise ship, Viking Octantis, is arriving at the small Upper Peninsula town of Houghton for the first time on Wednesday, June 1.

Aula Theater on-board the Viking Octantis ship | Credit: Viking

The Houghton Police Department has been working closely with the Coast Guard to prepare for the arrival of the ship, WLUC reported.

Police officials will set up a receiving area at Bridgeview Park where they will check the 370 passengers and their belongings before they walk around and explore the city.

Usually, this job is handled by port security and not the city’s police department.

Explorer Suite on-board the Viking Octantis ship | Credit: Viking

“Houghton being a small area, we do not receive many ships,” Houghton Police Chief John Donnelly said. “So, our police department just adopted it as a project to do.”

The stop in Houghton is part of the 10-day Undiscovered Great Lakes trip.

After visiting Houghton passengers will travel through the Soo Locks, make a stop at Mackinac Island, and then end their trip in Milwaukee.

The Viking Octantis can host 378 guests in 189 staterooms and offers guests more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WLUC

Women-owned Iron County cannabis cultivation celebrates opening

MASTODON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new women-owned business comes to Iron County. MC3 Botanicals cut the ribbon on its cannabis cultivation facility Friday. Starting as baby plants, cannabis plants grow inside the MC3 Botanicals facility. The company started in 2018 and it took three years to complete a $1 million facility.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man was killed at Norway Speedway Friday night. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old man died after a race car hit him at the speedway around 9:15 p.m. Investigators did not release the man’s name. The sheriff’s office...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Emily Houser, from Iron Mountain, is at home recovering after a successful 12-hour brain bypass surgery. She traveled to UW Madison Hospital for the surgery on May 10. Because of COVID-19, Houser waited five months for life-saving surgery to treat Moyamoya. “I went in there...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
nmu.edu

Alumna Named Michigan Teacher of the Year

Northern Michigan University alumna Nanette Hanson has been named the 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year. She is a first-grade teacher at Lemmer Elementary School in Escanaba. Hanson earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and creative arts from NMU in 1994, and a master's in educational administration and supervision in 2009.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Remie’s Tavern Owner personally delivers aid to those in need in Ukraine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier this month we brought you the story of Remie’s Tavern in Marquette and their efforts to provide relief to those in need in Ukraine. They held a pierogi fundraiser earlier this month and were able to personally deliver 32 bags of humanitarian aid last week. Remie’s Owner, Russell Modell, says it was a community effort and gave people a way to provide direct support during a crisis.
MARQUETTE, MI
