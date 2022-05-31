The Arrival Of The Viking Octantis In Houghton On June 1 Canceled Due To High Winds

UPDATE: The Viking Octantis will no longer make a stop in Houghton due to high winds.

Officials say the high winds cause safety concerns for tendering passengers from the cruise ship.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but safety is the top priority,” expressed Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I know the community was excited to see the Octantis in the Keweenaw Waterway, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks until their next planned visit.”

(CBS DETROIT) – The large cruise ship, Viking Octantis, is arriving at the small Upper Peninsula town of Houghton for the first time on Wednesday, June 1.

The Houghton Police Department has been working closely with the Coast Guard to prepare for the arrival of the ship, WLUC reported.

Police officials will set up a receiving area at Bridgeview Park where they will check the 370 passengers and their belongings before they walk around and explore the city.

Usually, this job is handled by port security and not the city’s police department.

“Houghton being a small area, we do not receive many ships,” Houghton Police Chief John Donnelly said. “So, our police department just adopted it as a project to do.”

The stop in Houghton is part of the 10-day Undiscovered Great Lakes trip.

After visiting Houghton passengers will travel through the Soo Locks, make a stop at Mackinac Island, and then end their trip in Milwaukee.

The Viking Octantis can host 378 guests in 189 staterooms and offers guests more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels.

