Rose Mary Kaiser

On Monday morning, May 30, a crowd gathered at Ratz Memorial Park in Red Bud for the annual Memorial Day program, with everyone taking a moment out of their day to honor those who gave their lives for our country. The guest speaker at this year’s event was State Representative...
This weekend, the 52nd annual Rendezvous is set to take place again during its normal weekend at Fort de Chartres, just outside of Prairie du Rocher. The event faced cancellations and postponements the past few years, first with spring flooding in 2019, then the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s event was finally able to be held in September.
At the Prairie du Rocher American Legion Post 622 Memorial Day ceremony on May 30, Commander James Zimmer presented 50 years of consecutive membership awards to Donald L. Fadler, at left, and to David M. Gross, at right. Also recognized for 50 years of consecutive membership, but not present at the ceremony to receive their award were Burnell I. Buehler and Alan J. Donjon. –Phegley Photo.
Randolph County’s assessor is resigning, with his last day scheduled as Friday, June 10. Douglas Sachtleben submitted his resignation to the Randolph County Board of Commissioners on May 24 and the board accepted it at their May 27 meeting. Sachtleben was elected as the county’s assessor in November 2018,...
Another meeting will be held on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Sparta. Quite a crowd was in attendance at the May 27 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting, with the vast majority wishing to speak about the proposed behavioral health center. The commissioners have been discussing the idea of...
June kicks off the 2022 summer reading program series, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, at Coulterville Public Library. Each Tuesday in June, programs will be held at Coulterville City Hall from 1-2 p.m. Following each free program, snacks and drinks will be provided. Those wishing to attend may pre-register at the library or register when arriving at the program.
