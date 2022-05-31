Rose Mary Kaiser

This weekend, the 52nd annual Rendezvous is set to take place again during its normal weekend at Fort de Chartres, just outside of Prairie du Rocher. The event faced cancellations and postponements the past few years, first with spring flooding in 2019, then the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s event was finally able to be held in September.

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO