ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Defendant Swallows Razor Blade, Delays Start of Fort Worth Officer's Murder Trial

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murder trial for one of two people accused of killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull is on hold after the defendant says he swallowed razor blades. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC 5 Tuesday afternoon that defendant Timothy Huff "swallowed razor blades" and was taken to...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 5

Astromanzombie
2d ago

How do you "accidentally" swallow a razor blade?? did they have a hair in their throat??

Reply
4
Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a man wanted in Dallas County on a capital murder arrest warrant. Police were notified by an outside agency that the suspect, Byron Davis III, was possibly in Wichita Falls. After investigating, officers reportedly found...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for white Toyota 4Runner involved in hit-and-run

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help finding an older model white Toyota 4Runner involved in a hit-and-run on May 28. The victim was found injured, laying in the northbound service road at 6300 South Freeway. Police said the driver of the 4Runner fled the scene without helping him. Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to all 817-392-4886.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Plano officer arrested in Wylie on family violence charge

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.
WYLIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Razor Blade#Violent Crime#Nbc#Da
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

District Court Vacates Dallas Man's Wrongful Conviction After 40 Years

A district court judge has granted the Dallas County district attorney’s motion to exonerate a a man convicted of on burglary and sexual assault charges in 1982. Mallory Vernon Nicholson, 75, was convicted in September 1982 of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Nicholson was released from prison in June 2003 after serving 21 years of his 55-year sentence but remains on sex-offender parole.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge, officials say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend on suspicion on driving while intoxicated. Dallas police said senior corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by the McKinney Police Department on Monday and was taken to the Collin County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officers to Face Civil Rights Trial in Timpa Case

The Supreme Court of the United States said Tuesday it would not review the case involving four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016. A federal appeals court ruled back in January that "qualified immunity" should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from the death of Tony Timpa, a man with mental illness who died after being restrained for nearly 14 minutes by Dallas police officers in 2016.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

30-year-old driver loses control on Dallas North Tollway, ejected from car

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keila Lee Wangen, 30, of Glenn Heights died after she lost control while driving in the rain on the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic investigators said Wangen's Land Rover was traveling northbound on June 1 when it lost traction on the wet road. It skidded toward the right, struck the guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment ejecting Wangen.The Frisco Fire Department pronounced Wangen deceased just before 4 p.m. at the scene. 
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy