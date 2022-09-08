Read full article on original website
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
Forget whiskey stones. Here are 37 unique Father’s Day gifts your dad will love
This Father's Day, recognize his uniqueness — and the luck you feel that he is yours — with a special gift that says just that. From tech organizers and grilling gadgets to pizza ovens and fire pits, these are the best unique Father’s Day gifts to make him feel like the incredible dad figure he is.
23 stylish and functional travel pants for men and women to keep you comfortable on the go in 2022
The best travel pants are stylish but also functional with wrinkle resistance, pockets and flexible materials. Here are our favorites for both men and women.
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients
Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew won over fans in a new video posted on Instagram but one thing didn't sit well with some people - the way he double dipped.
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
I’m a flight attendant – there is a simple thing you can do which means we’ll give you freebies
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how passengers can get freebies and better treatment on board planes. The cabin crew member from Air Canada explained that by giving a little yourself, you can sometimes get things in return. By offering small gifts to the staff working on your flight, you might...
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member
Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
If You’re Only Going to Buy 1 Pair of Boots for Fall, This Should Be It — On Sale for Up to 53% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Get the boot! Every fall, there are certain boot trends we’re tempted to try out. This season, it’s cowboy boots and lug-sole shoes. Yee-haw! But just like your favorite pair of blue jeans or a trusty white T-shirt, […]
