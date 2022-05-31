ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex this week

By Judson Jones
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
After making landfall Monday afternoon as a Category 2 hurricane just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico, Agatha rapidly weakened and is now just a remnant low-pressure system, according to the National Hurricane Center...

