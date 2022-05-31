This ventriloquist surprised the judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Click here to read the full article. After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be holding onto that answer for quite a while. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” The rapper and the “Umbrella” singer are also trying to extend their family. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO