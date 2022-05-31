ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This ventriloquist surprised the judges on 'America's Got Talent'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celia Muñoz, a Spanish opera singer-turned-ventriloquist, made a unique...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Won Over By “Parmesan Cheese” Song in Season 17 Premiere

America’s Got Talent returned on May 31 with a two-hour premiere episode of its 17th season. The expert panel of judges – Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel – welcomed another round of hopefuls, all vying to take home the title and prize money. Among them was singer/songwriter Ben Lapidus who, despite his unusual methods, earned his spot in this year’s competition.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

British Singer Lee Collinson Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges During Season Premiere

British singer Lee Collinson impressed America’s Got Talent judges with his big voice during the season 17 premiere on May 31. Auditioning on the America’s Got Talent stage, Collinson of Southhampton, England, took on Dermot Kennedy’s 2021 song “Better Days,” wowing the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, with his powerful vocals.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventriloquist#United States#Got Talent#Spanish
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
StyleCaster

J-Lo Just Paid Tribute to Her ‘Shades of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta Hours After His Death—She Was ‘Lucky’ to Know Him

Click here to read the full article. Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

This Is Us Finally Confronts Rebecca’s Death—And Solves a Lingering Mystery

Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us. The penultimate episode of This Is Us was always going to belong to Rebecca Pearson. If the NBC drama’s first several seasons left viewers preoccupied with how Jack Pearson died (may the Crock-Pot live in minor infamy), then the last few have been—sometimes tediously—devoted to Rebecca’s eventual demise. The show’s second to last episode, titled “The Train” and written by series creator Dan Fogelman, does get there, but not before one last misdirect.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Are Keeping Their Son’s Name a ‘Secret’ & if They’re Already Trying For Baby No. 2

Click here to read the full article. After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be holding onto that answer for quite a while. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” The rapper and the “Umbrella” singer are also trying to extend their family. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara left tearful after stirring AGT premiere audition

Sofia Vergara could be seen having lots of fun during the America's Got Talent premiere featuring a variety of auditions, but the episode capped off with a rather emotional one. The nationwide talent search played host to Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old saxophone player from Atlanta, Georgia, who had a heartbreaking...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Elliot Page Reflects on Pre-Transition Pain: “I Could Not Picture Myself as a Woman Aging”

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience since coming out as transgender and nonbinary toward the tail end of 2020. In a guest column for Esquire published Wednesday, Page reflected on how he received love and support from many people after his announcement but also “hatred and cruelty and vitriol” from others.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Sparrow Academy Makes Punchy Introduction in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer'Umbrella Academy,' 'Starstruck,' 'Rutherford Falls' Master Classes Added to Banff Fest Lineup (Exclusive)'Into My Name' ('Nel Mio Nome'): Film Review | Berlin 2022 Page described transphobia as “just so, so, so extreme” and brought...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

White Replacement Theory: A Challenge for America

Hate crimes may be acts of disturbed people, but they also express themes of collective psychology, which permit and energize those acts. Fear of “others,” especially immigrants and ethnic minorities, has been a danger to US society since its beginning. Lazarus’s poem, “The New Colossus,” enunciates well our...
SOCIETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy