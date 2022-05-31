This ventriloquist surprised the judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience since coming out as transgender and nonbinary toward the tail end of 2020.
In a guest column for Esquire published Wednesday, Page reflected on how he received love and support from many people after his announcement but also "hatred and cruelty and vitriol" from others.
Page described transphobia as “just so, so, so extreme” and brought...
