CityStream: So Dreamy Music Festival

Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID) is treasured for its unique character. But to survive it knows it must adapt for the future. The challenge now is to update the CID in a way that preserves its soul. Also, the city’s music scene is globally known for being transformative. But some musicians say it needs to work on its inclusiveness. Rather than wait for an invitation, LGBTQ and BIPOC artists have created their own music festival. Host Dennis Bounds has these stories from the Chinatown International District.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO