Seattle, WA

CityStream: So Dreamy Music Festival

seattlechannel.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle has a global reputation for producing artists that transform the music industry. And while the local music scene is viewed as inclusive, some groups feel left out. Rather than complain, they cooked up a plan to...

CityStream: Preserving Culture & Banding Together

Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID) is treasured for its unique character. But to survive it knows it must adapt for the future. The challenge now is to update the CID in a way that preserves its soul. Also, the city’s music scene is globally known for being transformative. But some musicians say it needs to work on its inclusiveness. Rather than wait for an invitation, LGBTQ and BIPOC artists have created their own music festival. Host Dennis Bounds has these stories from the Chinatown International District.
City of Seattle celebrates Pride Month with flag raising

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Councilmember Tammy Morales, and community leaders hoist the Pride Flag above Seattle City Hall in recognition and celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and Seattle's LGBTQ+ community and history. Speakers:. Mayor Bruce Harrell, City of Seattle. Councilmember Tammy Morales, City of Seattle. Sr. Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell,...
Public Assets & Homelessness Committee 6/1/22

Agenda: Call to Order; Approval of the Agenda; Public Comment; Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) report; Seattle Public Libraries (SPL) annual levy report. Public Comment - 3:18 LIHI report - 14:25 SPL annual levy report - 1:18:12. Art Zone: Black Ends perform "When I'm Alone" City of Seattle, King County...
Mayor Harrell announces City efforts to address homelessness

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan and public-facing dashboard – providing a transparent and interactive framework detailing his administration’s approach to the issue of homelessness and offering new data that has not been previously collected or released. Harrell also announced the acquisition of the Dockside Apartments, which will serve as permanent housing for 70 individuals experiencing homelessness.
Gael Tarleton sworn in as director of Office of Intergovernmental Relations

Gael D. Tarleton is sworn in as director of Seattle’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations (OIR). Tarleton has served as interim director since the end of December 2021 and was formerly a legislator in the Washington House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021. The Office of Intergovernmental Relations promotes the interests of the City of Seattle with local, regional, tribal, state, federal, and international governments, pursuing the legislative priorities of Seattle's mayor and city council, and promoting the policies and goals of Seattle's city government.
City Council 5/31/22

Pursuant to Washington State Governor's Proclamation No. 20-28.15 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 8402, this public meeting will be held remotely. Meeting participation is limited to access by the telephone number provided on the meeting agenda, and the meeting is accessible via telephone and Seattle Channel online. Agenda: Call to Order,...
