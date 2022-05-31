CityStream: So Dreamy Music Festival

Gael D. Tarleton is sworn in as director of Seattle’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations (OIR). Tarleton has served as interim director since the end of December 2021 and was formerly a legislator in the Washington House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021. The Office of Intergovernmental Relations promotes the interests of the City of Seattle with local, regional, tribal, state, federal, and international governments, pursuing the legislative priorities of Seattle's mayor and city council, and promoting the policies and goals of Seattle's city government.
