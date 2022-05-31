This Saturday: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

The City of Tuscaloosa and Nucor Steel will hold Household Hazardous Waste Disposal day on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Public Safety Logistics building located at 3311 Reese Phifer Ave.

Household hazardous waste is the discarded, unused or leftover portion of household products containing toxic chemicals. Items will be neutralized and recycled into new products or safely and properly disposed.

This free, contactless drive-thru event is open only to residents of Tuscaloosa County.

For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.