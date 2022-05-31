ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

This Saturday: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhqFv_0fvvKYHe00

The City of Tuscaloosa and Nucor Steel will hold Household Hazardous Waste Disposal day on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Public Safety Logistics building located at 3311 Reese Phifer Ave.

Household hazardous waste is the discarded, unused or leftover portion of household products containing toxic chemicals. Items will be neutralized and recycled into new products or safely and properly disposed.

This free, contactless drive-thru event is open only to residents of Tuscaloosa County.

For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Household Products#Urban Construction#Nucor Steel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

67
Followers
110
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Incorporated as a town on December 13, 1819, it was named after Tuskaloosa, the chief of a band of Muskogean-speaking people. They battled and were defeated by forces of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto in 1540 in the Battle of Mabila, thought to have been located in what is now central Alabama. Tuscaloosa served as Alabama's capital city from 1826 to 1846.

Comments / 0

Community Policy