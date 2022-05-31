ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A craze for self storage: New development in Chicago more than triples in 2022

By Mia Goulart
rejournals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic heightened demand for self storage as people squeezed gyms, play areas and office space into their homes. Now there’s a second boom as people choose to continue to work from home, return to the office, or a combination of the two, making self storage a long-lasting...

rejournals.com

Inside Indiana Business

White Lodging Completes Suburban Hotel Exit

Merrillville-based White Lodging Services Inc. says it has closed on its remaining five suburban hotels, completing a previously-announced exit from the suburban hotel market. The hospitality company says the shift will allow it to focus its portfolio on “more complex hotels” in concentrated urban destinations. In March, the...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
rejournals.com

Sterling Bay, Magellan Development Group launch pre-leasing for Millie on Michigan

Sterling Bay, in partnership with Magellan Development Group, has announced that Millie on Michigan, a luxury residential tower located at 300 N. Michigan Ave., is now pre-leasing for July move-ins. Rising 47-stories above Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Millie features 289 luxury apartments, including convertibles, one- and two-bedrooms, as well as a...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Greenstone Partners negotiates sale of 52,798-square-foot industrial property in Northwest Indiana

Greenstone Partners helped negotiate the sale of 6340 Ameriplex Drive, also known as The Diversey at AmeriPlex, a newly completed 52,798-square-foot Class-A flex-industrial building in Portage, Indiana. The property sold for $8.215 million. Greenstone Partners’ managing partner Jason St. John represented the seller, Indiana-based developer Holladay Properties, and procured the...
PORTAGE, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
The Crusader Newspaper

Five Black developers “Buy Back the Block’ in West Woodlawn

The Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) announced that a “Buy Back the Block” initiative spearheaded by five community developers has broken ground in West Woodlawn. The developers—Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey, and Derrick Walker—acquired 11 vacant lots through the Cook County Land Bank Authority. On May 17 they kicked off an initiative to construct 11 three-flat buildings totaling 33 modern, 3-bedroom/2-bath residences that will be known as West Woodlawn Pointe.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot receives over 176,000 applications

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced over 176,000 applications were submitted for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families, who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Reshaping the landscape on the southeast side

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 21 at 89th and Commercial on the southeast side. It celebrated the opening of Commercial Ave Alfresco, a joint initiative organized by the group South Chicago Parents & Friends along with the city’s Special Service Area 5 commission. Both entities worked together with local artists and businesses, and received grant money to assist their quest to revitalize the neighborhood with outdoor dining, pop-up markets, public art, and outdoor performances.
CHICAGO, IL
#Self Storage#Urban Areas#Triples#Sugar#Yardi Matrix
bhhschicago.com

12747 Hoyne Avenue #GW

Don't miss out on this Garden Apartment in the heart of Blue Island. This spacious unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath just steps away from Schrei Fields, the Burr Oak Metra Train station and minuted away from I57 access. Heat is included in rent. Call to schedule your showing today.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
rejournals.com

Principle Construction contracted to build spec warehouse for Alsip Terminals

Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted by logistics company Alsip Terminals to build a 39,000-square-foot speculative warehouse at 3600 W. 127th St. in Alsip. Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 on the distribution center. The building will be able to accommodate multiple tenants, or could be used by...
ALSIP, IL
WGN Radio

The price of gas: How high can it get?

GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why gas prices in Illinois are at record highs, and show no signs of coming down. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WAND TV

Illinoisans can claim payment in Google lawsuit settlement

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinoisans could soon get their hands on cash in a class action lawsuit settlement against Google. NBC Chicago reports the company was accused of violating an Illinois privacy law. The state claims Google did not follow the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by "collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent."
ILLINOIS STATE
matadornetwork.com

6 Small, Lakeside Towns Within Easy Driving Distance From Chicago

Lake Michigan is truly a ‘great’ lake, the fifth largest in the world, with a surface area of over 22,000 square miles and some 1,640 miles of shoreline. Chicago is the biggest city on the lake, but if you’re looking to escape the city for a long weekend of fun and relaxation, there are so many charming small towns along the banks.
bhhschicago.com

910 S Michigan Avenue #1415

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath INCLUDING Garage PARKING! Corner unit on Michigan Avenue overlooking Grant Park, lake views from every window, Large Balcony, Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, GAS cooking and gas FP, granite countertops, sub-zero fridge, oak cabinets, recessed ceilings, master bed/bath with separate shower/Jacuzzi, Washer & Dryer in unit. Entire unit Painted Benjamin Moore Shoreline Grey. Large pantry. 24hr doorman/maintenance, fitness center, management, walking distance to Shops, lake. Parking space INCLUDED - RENT INCLUDES Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Large storage area on same floor and PARKING LL B11. If parking not needed, owner reserves the right to lease separately, no discount on rent. Also available for purchase!
COOK COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Chicago

Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.
CHICAGO, IL

