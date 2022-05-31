Michael Sussmann Is Acquitted in Case Brought by Trump-Era Prosecutor

Michael Sussman walks out of federal court in Washington, May 17, 2022. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Michael Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer with ties to Democrats, was acquitted Tuesday of a felony charge that he lied to the FBI about having no client in 2016 when he shared a tip about possible connections between Donald Trump and Russia.

The verdict was a blow to the special counsel, John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration three years ago to scour the Trump-Russia investigation for any wrongdoing.

The case centered on odd internet data that cybersecurity researchers discovered in 2016 after it became public that Russia had hacked Democrats and Trump had encouraged the country to target Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The researchers said the data might reflect a covert communications channel using servers for the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-linked bank. The FBI briefly looked at the suspicions and dismissed them.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Sussmann brought those suspicions to a senior FBI official. Prosecutors accused him of falsely telling the official that he was not there on behalf of any client, concealing that he was in fact working for both Clinton’s campaign and a technology executive who had brought him the tip.

Durham and his trial team used court filings and trial testimony to detail how Sussmann, while working for a Democratic-linked law firm and logging his time to the Clinton campaign, had been trying to get reporters to write about the Alfa Bank suspicions.

But trying to persuade reporters to write about such suspicions is not a crime. Sussmann’s guilt or innocence turned on a narrow issue: whether he made a false statement to a senior FBI official at the 2016 meeting by saying he was sharing those suspicions on behalf of no one but himself.

Durham used the case to put forward a larger conspiracy: that there was a joint enterprise to essentially frame Trump for collusion with Russia by getting the FBI to investigate the suspicions so reporters would write about it — a scheme involving the Clinton campaign; its opposition research firm, Fusion GPS; Sussmann; and a cybersecurity expert who brought the odd data and analysis to him.

That insinuation thrilled supporters of Trump who share his view that the Russia investigation was a “hoax” and have sought to conflate the actual inquiry with sometimes thin or dubious allegations developed by private citizens. In reality, the Alfa Bank matter was a sideshow and tangent: The FBI had already opened its inquiry on other grounds before Sussmann passed on the tip, and the final report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, made no mention of the Alfa Bank suspicions.

But the case Durham and his team used to float their broad insinuations was thin: one count of making a false statement in a meeting with no other witnesses or contemporaneous notes. The evidence and arguments the lead prosecutor, Andrew DeFilippis, and his colleagues marshaled fell flat with the 12 jurors, who voted unanimously to find Sussmann not guilty.

Some supporters of Trump had been bracing for that outcome, pointing to the District of Columbia’s reputation as a heavily Democratic area and putting forward the prospect that a jury might be politically biased against a Trump-era prosecutor trying to convict a defendant who was working for the Clinton campaign.

The judge told the jury that they were not to take any of their own political views into account when deciding the facts.

The defense, which portrayed prosecutors’ insinuations as “political conspiracy theories,” had argued that Sussmann only brought the matter to the FBI when he thought The New York Times was already on the cusp of writing an article about the matter, to give the bureau a heads-up so it would not be caught flat-footed.

Clinton campaign officials testified during the trial they had not told or authorized him to go to the FBI — and that doing so was against their interests because they did not trust the bureau and it could slow down the publication of any article.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .