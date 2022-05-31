This smart cooling mattress adjusts to your position while you sleep thanks to its biometric sensors
Customize your sleep with the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix. This smart cooling mattress uses sensors to read your body pressure and adjusts to your unique shape as you sleep. And with 3 settings, you can set the position you love. Sleeping in an uncomfortable bed isn’t easy. You toss...
Enhance your confidence on the road when you wear the BLUPOND Night Vision Glasses for driving. With a yellow-tinted antiglare polycarbonate lens, they are durable yet lightweight at only 26 grams. Furthermore, they boast a metal frame, semipolarized lenses, and a 2.7-inch lens width. Moreover, they have an intuitive design that fits comfortably on any face. Plus, they provide you with a large field of view and don’t obstruct your vision at all. If you endure headaches or eye soreness on the road when you drive at night, these versatile glasses will help. Built with integrated nose pads and a rubberized support system, they ensure you can keep your attention on the road at all times. Overall, they minimize the glare of oncoming headlights, creating a more relaxing driving experience in all weather conditions. Improve your clarity, visual acuity, and contrast in daylight conditions with these useful glasses.
Protect your laptop on the go and during storage with the Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve. Available in 2 colors—Indigo and Slate—it provides everyday protection in a slim, refined form. Moreover, the Native Union Stow Slim boasts an easy-access magnetic closure for seamless entrance. This means no more rummaging around for your gadget. It also offers convenient access to your essentials from the exterior pocket. Meanwhile, the coated canvas finish minimizes scratches and dirt buildup caused by regular use. Furthermore, this MacBook sleeve is made of 100% recycled polyester, 60% recycled microfiber, and polyethylene—altogether creating a sustainable purchase. Finally, it’s compatible with the 2021 MacBook Pro 14”, 2016 and later MacBook Pro 13”, and 2018 and later MacBook Air 13”.
Meet a totally innovative way to transport your tool kit: the Paragon Straps customizable organization system. Made from simple, durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size. Not only that, but you can also position them in any orientation. Furthermore, with a completely adjustable and re-arrangeable design, they keep anything and everything you use securely in place. That’s thanks to their industrial-strength hook-and-loop-compatible materials. Designed as the ideal everyday carry solution, Paragon Straps suit everyone from campers to gamers and techies to chefs. Use multiple straps to hold larger items, subdivide any strap to hold multiple gadgets at the same time, and stack them to group like items! In fact, they hold hammers, laptops, chargers, tablets, knives, rulers—anything. Finally, each strap’s hook-and-loop materials hold 9.9 pounds per square inch, and the ballistic nylon field case carries up to 3.3 liters.
Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
Envision your surroundings clearly with Envision Glasses. These AI glasses help visually impaired individuals by identifying objects and presenting them in audio feedback. In fact, they identify objects around you using the 8-MP camera with a wide field of view and present them in augmented reality. This is perfect for a stroll in the park, cooking new recipes, conducting meetings, and more. In addition, they can recognize everyday objects, like your keys or phone, so you never misplace them again. These glasses also feature smart visibility features like real-time object detection and facial recognition to keep you safe. Finally, the glasses will also be able to read QR codes, barcodes, and NFC tags. So you won’t need a separate device for every task. With all these features in 1 pair of glasses, they’re sure to transform your everyday life.
Enjoy stretching and get better at it with the Solelp interactive yoga mat. Featuring a smart mat, camera-laden bar, interactive handles, and an app, it provides interactive feedback for improved body posture. Moreover, this smart yoga mat includes an LED screen to guide your hands and feet placement with touch points. It also shows simple indications, such as earned points and the remaining time, to help guide you through a game. Furthermore, Solelp’s handles are separable from the bar and emit different colors of lights for a fun experience. All the while, the handles allow you to stretch even further and accurately check your posture. The handles stretch, like resistance bands, for more versatile use. Finally, to enhance your overall experience, the app offers a list of music, routines, stretching guides, rewards, and goals.
Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From a fish leather derived from salmon skins to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
