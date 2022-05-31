ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB evening headlines for May 31, 2022

By GPB News Radio
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week's Republican primary without Democrats. Hurricane season begins tomorrow and counties in Southwest Georgia...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children

Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in Georgia are no longer eligible for the Pandemic-EBT benefits that enhanced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. The expanded program provided‌ ‌hundreds‌ ‌of‌ ‌millions‌ ‌of‌ ‌dollars’ worth ‌of ‌food‌ ‌for‌ ‌families‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌last‌ ‌two‌ ‌years. The resulting loss adds to worries for Georgia’s food banks, which continue to try to fill an increased demand as a result of the pandemic. Community food banks are often the last resort for families facing hunger.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Charges filed in alleged international fentanyl drug ring that killed two Navy officers in Georgia

Amid the national opioid epidemic, two foreign nationals are facing federal charges in southern Georgia in connection with an alleged fentanyl conspiracy. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Two men from Canada and the United Kingdom face federal charges in connection with what prosecutors have called an international conspiracy to ship synthetic...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Dr. Oz wins the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania after McCormick concedes

Republican Dave McCormick conceded Friday to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary as the state conducted a recount of the May 17 election. According to The Associated Press, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes and the final results of the recount were expected early next week. In remarks to supporters on Friday evening, McCormick said he could not make up the deficit in the recount.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Why several Republican candidates for Michigan governor were blocked from the ballot

Several Republican candidates for governor of Michigan, including some of the party's top hopefuls, have been blocked from the primary ballot after signatures the candidates submitted included alleged forgeries. The five GOP candidates have said they were unaware of any problems with their signatures, and most are pursuing legal avenues...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

