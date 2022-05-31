ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego brothers creating better business model for restaurant industry

By Bree Steffen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — When it comes to challenging tradition, Pietro Gallo is always looking for his next creation. “It takes a lot of work, honestly,” he said, standing over a stove monitoring multiple pots. “Since day one, we make things right.”. He is the executive chef...

sandiegoville.com

Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen Restaurant On Schedule For Summer Opening In San Diego

Multi-Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is on schedule to open his largest Hell's Kitchen restaurant to date this summer in San Diego County. Known for his roles on Fox's MasterChef and countless other television programs, Chef Gordon Ramsay is nearly ready to unveil one of his Hell's Kitchen signature restaurants inside Harrah’s Resort Southern California in San Diego's North County community of Valley Center, CA. The new bar & restaurant will be sited in the casino's former buffet area, which closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The San Diego County Hell's Kitchen will be the fourth outpost of the concept, with the others located in Dubai, Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe.
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
Electrify Expo rolls into Long Beach Convention Center this weekend

LONG BEACH, Calif. — If it has wheels and plugs into a charger, chances are you’ll find it at Electrify Expo this weekend. Car, motorcycle, scooter, skateboard, bicycle or unicycle, EVs of all types won’t just be on display at the Long Beach Convention Center. They’re available for test rides in an event that is part festival, part mobility showcase and entirely experiential.
iheart.com

This Is San Diego Sushi Restaurant Rated Best In California

More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
eastcountymagazine.org

ACT II CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF RESALE FASHION IN LA MESA

June 1, 2022 (La Mesa) – One of La Mesa’s hidden gems is located in La Mesa’s downtown village and is known for its affordable and trendy ladies resale clothing. Act II is a family owned and operated business owned by Dolores Buller (photo, left)) and her daughter, Deanne Ross (right).
coolsandiegosights.com

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
cityofvista.com

Vista Breweries Bring Home Awards at the San Diego Beer News Awards

San Diego and craft beer go hand-in-hand like hops and yeast. North County breweries play a big role in San Diego’s beer culture, so as a result, the 78 freeway is fondly referred to as the “hop highway,” running horizontally through North San Diego County, through the heart of Vista.
sdvoice.info

Free N95 Masks Available At San Diego Pharmacies

The Strategic National Stockpile has distributed N95 respirators to pharmacy distribution centers throughout the country, a feat made possible by the Biden Administration who have promised to give away 400 million masks, free of charge. To find a pharmacy near you that is giving away masks, visit the CDC mask...
momswhothink.com

California Residents: Disney Has Just Announced A Special Offer For You

California Residents: Disney Has Just Announced A Special Offer For You
The Urban Menu

City Heights: Street Food Festival

What & Where? City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM  on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building. [caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption] What's it about? For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.  [caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption] Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
pacificsandiego.com

Two Oceanside business team up for new beer

The Lab Collaborative, a new restaurant in Oceanside, has teamed up with its neighbor South O Brewing Company to create its first Mexican-style lager: The Lab Cerveza. While this is the first beer the two businesses have made together, turns out it isn’t the first time this duo has worked together. Twice a week, The Lab’s food truck sets up shop at South O Brewing.
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
